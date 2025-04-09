Flock Freight partners with Smart Freight Centre to measure and report Shared Truckload emissions in alignment with the GLEC Framework.

Encinitas, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Freight, a leader in Shared Truckload, proudly announces its accreditation as a partner of Smart Freight Centre (SFC), an international non-profit organization focused on reducing the emission impacts of global freight transportation. This milestone reflects Flock Freight’s commitment to lowering environmental impacts while providing unmatched service and cost savings to shippers.

By aligning its transportation emissions measurement and reporting with global standards such as ISO14083, the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework, and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Flock Freight continues to prove that shippers don’t have to compromise on costs, service, or sustainability when selecting a transportation partner. Flock Freight’s signature Shared Truckload (STL) service eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional shipping modes by pooling freight to maximize trailer utilization. With STL, shippers can reduce carbon emissions by up to 40% while saving an average of 20% on costs compared to traditional shipping options.

"This accreditation underscores our dedication to transforming the freight industry by eliminating waste and measuring that impact both in costs and in emissions. Through Shared Truckload, we’re proving that shippers no longer have to choose between environmental sustainability, exceptional service, and cost efficiency," said Pat Dillon, CFO and COO at Flock Freight.

Flock Freight shippers benefit from quarterly emissions reporting that now adheres to globally recognized standards, helping meet scope 3 emissions reporting goals with ease. This offers shippers greater confidence and transparency regarding the environmental impact of their shipments.

“Flock’s Shared Truckload model, through load optimization, is a great way to reduce the emission intensity of shipments. We look forward to seeing more efficiency gains being captured by tools in North America,” said Marcus Lomax, Technical Manager at Smart Freight Centre.

Flock Freight’s accreditation marks another milestone as it continues to challenge industry norms and pave the way for a more sustainable supply chain. The company’s integration of cutting-edge emissions reporting further supports its mission to deliver cost-effective, environmentally friendly logistics solutions that unlock value for shippers, carriers, and the planet.

For more information or technical details about Flock Freight’s accreditation, visit their blog.