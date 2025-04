Better Choice Company Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

TAMPA, Fla., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced that it received formal notice from the NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) confirming that the Company is back in full compliance with all continued listing standards as set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

This determination follows the Company’s successful resolution of the continued listing deficiency referenced in the Exchange’s letters dated April 24, 2024 and July 9, 2024, related to Sections 1003(a)(i) and 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide. The Company regained compliance by demonstrating adherence to the applicable listing standards for two consecutive quarters.

Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice, commented “Regaining compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards is an important validation of the steps we’ve taken to strengthen our financial foundation. It underscores our commitment to disciplined execution and long-term value creation for our shareholders. We are focused on building a business with strong fundamentals as a leading global health and wellness company.”

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

