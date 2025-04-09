Managing Stress During Challenging Times: Insights from Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the ongoing pressures of daily life – from financial strain and health concerns to global uncertainly – stress can easily become overwhelming. Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, emphasizes the importance of recognizing and managing stress proactively before it negatively impacts mental and emotional well-being.

“People often minimize the stress they are under and the effect it has, and don’t take action,” says Dr. Borenstein, “But addressing stress early is essential to protecting your mental health.”

To support individuals during challenging times, here are seven strategies to help manage and reduce stress:

1. Be Honest About Your Circumstances – Suppressing concerns can heighten stress. Whether it’s financial limitations or emotional struggles, being open and direct with others can relieve pressure and strengthen understanding.

2. Lean on Your Support Network – Trusted friends, family, or even community members can provide encouragement, fresh perspectives, and emotional comfort when times get tough.

3. Take Action to Regain Control – Small steps—such as updating a resume, researching solutions, or volunteering for a meaningful cause—can reduce anxiety and restore a sense of empowerment.

4. Avoid Unhealthy Coping Mechanisms – Turning to smoking, overeating, or alcohol may offer temporary relief but can worsen stress over time. Instead, consider healthier alternatives like walking, journaling, or speaking with someone you trust.

5. Limit Social Media and News Consumption – Constant exposure to distressing news headlines and the pressures of social media can fuel anxiety and make stress feel even more intense. Consider setting a specific time each day to check the news and avoid scrolling before bedtime.

6. Engage in Activities That Help You Cope – Whether it’s reading, gardening, attending religious services, or practicing meditation, discover what works for you and make time for it consistently.

7. Prioritize Exercise and Sleep – Physical activity releases feel-good hormones, and a consistent sleep schedule supports brain health and emotional stability—both critical in managing daily stressors.

Dr. Borenstein adds, “If you continue to feel persistently anxious, irritable, hopeless, or find it difficult to sleep or manage everyday tasks, don’t hesitate to reach out to a doctor or mental health professional.”

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $462 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

