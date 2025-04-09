Building a Team for Growth: The Bank of Glen Burnie Promotes Jonathan Shearin to Chief Lending Officer and Names Jeff Welch Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

GLEN BURNIE, Md., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bank of Glen Burnie®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ), announced today the expansion of its lending team to position the Bank to carry out its growth strategy focused on growing the commercial banking and lending portfolios. Jonathan Shearin, who previously served in the role of vice president and director of commercial banking, was promoted to the role of chief lending officer effective March 13, 2025. Jeff Welch was named executive vice president and chief credit officer effective March 31, 2025.

“Jonathan hit the ground running and has made a significant impact to our loan portfolio since joining the bank in 2024,” said Mark C. Hanna, President and CEO. “Jonathan is out in our community every day building relationships in Anne Arundel County and the surrounding areas while constantly looking for opportunities to help local businesses obtain the financial expertise and tools they need to grow their own businesses. His energy and leadership, combined with his early success, made him a natural fit to assume the role of chief lending officer. In his new role, Shearin will be focused on driving sales and revenue to maximize return on capital invested in loans and achieve profitability. He will be tasked with helping to develop the Bank’s lending strategy, building relationships, supervising our commercial lending team, and overseeing loan production and growth objectives.”

“I’m honored to step into this role and lead our lending team as we continue to support the businesses and communities we serve,” said Shearin. “Our focus remains on building strong client relationships, providing tailored financing strategies, and driving sustainable growth for the businesses and communities we serve. I look forward to working alongside our team to strengthen our market position and create new opportunities for long-term success.”

As the Bank builds out its leadership team tasked with growing commercial loans and deposits, Jeff Welch joins The Bank of Glen Burnie in the newly created role of chief credit officer and will also serve as executive vice president. A seasoned banking executive, Welch brings more than 40 years of progressive risk management, lending, and sales management experience to lead efforts to effectively manage credit risk and help ensure the soundness of the Bank’s loan portfolio. His responsibilities as chief credit officer will include evaluating loan applications, regulatory compliance related to credit risk, and overseeing credit administration.

Welch most recently served as executive vice president and chief credit officer at Burke & Herbert Bank, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, where he was responsible for the Credit Risk Management and Loan Administration Divisions. Welch has spent the entirety of his banking career in progressive leadership roles at financial institutions located in the Baltimore and Washington D.C. corridor, bringing a wealth of expertise about the banking environment, the economy and the credit needs of the area.

Welch holds a Master of Business Administration in finance from Marymount University and is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in operations management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to The Bank of Glen Burnie,” remarked Hanna. “His proven track record in developing and implementing strategic plans at all levels combined with his relationship building skills will prove invaluable to us as we look to grow and thrive as we set the pace for growth during our next 75 years of community banking in Anne Arundel County. Jeff’s recent retirement from Burke & Herbert Bank presented us with an opportunity to recruit a highly experienced chief credit officer with extensive experience in credit policy and risk management/portfolio oversight in addition to sales management, financial analysis, and project management expertise. Jeff is well suited to help shape The Bank of Glen Burnie’s strategic direction. We have built a stellar lending team, and I am confident that together Jonathan and Jeff will lead this team to new heights and help The Bank of Glen Burnie significantly expand our loan portfolio while successfully managing risk.”

“I am excited to join The Bank of Glen Burnie at a time when we are poised to execute our strategic planning lending objectives focused on growing our loan portfolio,” said Welch. “We have an outstanding lending team, and I look forward to working together to build new relationships in the community and to meet the credit needs of local business owners in our market.”

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with seven Anne Arundel County branches. The Bank is engaged in commercial and retail banking, including accepting demand and time deposits and originating loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.