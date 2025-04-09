PrimoHoagies Northeast Philly Location Celebrates New Ownership with FREE Hoagies

PHILADELPHIA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. The grand re-opening of its location in Northeast Philly is set for Saturday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 2417 Welsh Rd Blue Grass Plaza Philadelphia, PA 19114 and is under new ownership by local resident, Pat Gorham.

To celebrate PrimoHoagies Northeast Philly’s new ownership, PrimoHoagies is giving away 100 FREE Primo size hoagies and $9.99 ALL Primo size hoagies after that to PrimoPerks members* on Saturday, April 12th all day long! WMMR’s street team will be on-site spinning live music, hosting giveaways, and bringing high-energy fun to the celebration. Pat Gorham will officially commemorate New Ownership Day with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a brief speech, and the beloved PrimoHoagies tradition of breaking bread.

After 13 successful years running the Ardmore PrimoHoagies, Pat Gorham, a Port Richmond native is bringing his passion for hoagies and hometown pride back where it all started. “I grew up just down the street from Cohox, went to Nativity BVM, and graduated from North Catholic,” he shares. “Ever since working at PrimoHoagies in Wildwood Crest back in 2001, I knew one day I wanted a store of my own.” That dream became a reality in 2012 when he and his parents purchased the Ardmore location—then ranked 75th out of 85 stores. Through grit, growth, and an incredible support system, they built it into one of the brand’s most respected locations.

Now, with the support of his wife Mallory and their three kids, he’s returned to Northeast Philly to open the PrimoHoagies on Welsh Road—just 11 minutes from home. “The lease is signed, we’ve got the keys, and it’s time to make some hoagies,” he says. “This isn’t just a store—it’s our neighborhood, our friends, our roots. It feels amazing to be back.”

PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The 1350-square-foot store is expected to employ about 7 employees, with takeout and online delivery options available. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Re-Opening Day specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

