ECD Automotive Design Rolls Into Nantucket for 2025 with Seasonal Pop-Up at 10 Easy Street





KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ECDA) — ECD Automotive Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, is thrilled to announce the opening of its seasonal pop-up location at 10 Easy Street in Nantucket, launching just in time for the island’s vibrant Daffodil Festival Weekend. This marks the beginning of a full calendar of events and engagements running through December 2025.

On the island now are two distinct ECD vehicles—each showcasing a different side of the brand’s one-of-one craftsmanship and reimagined performance.

Leading the season is Project Essex, a bold Bahama Gold Defender 110 soft top from ECD’s new County Collection, inspired by the historic counties of England. With its striking color, modern stance, and open-air configuration, Essex brings warmth and energy to Nantucket’s streets. Under the hood, a 6.2L GM LT1 V8 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission deliver a powerful, smooth drive, while the interior features premium leather seating and refined utility—blending rugged capability with coastal sophistication.

Also on the island is Project Race, a vintage-inspired white Land Rover Series III 109 with iconic lines and an analog driving experience. Powered by a 6.2L GM LS3 V8 and 5-speed manual transmission, Project Race honors classic British style with a modern performance twist. It will proudly represent ECD in the Antique Car Parade during Daffodil Weekend.

Both vehicles are available for viewing and test drives and may be rotated throughout the season as they are sold or delivered. Visitors to 10 Easy Street are encouraged to stop by, experience these one-of-one builds in person, and begin their own journey to create a fully custom vehicle.

The 10 Easy Street pop-up is designed not as a showroom, but as a creative hub and relaxed gathering space, where potential clients can explore ECD’s luxury design process and connect with the brand in an approachable, engaging way. A dedicated brand ambassador is available for private consultations, test drive coordination, and to guide clients through every step of the custom build experience.

“We’re not just bringing vehicles to the island—we’re creating moments,” said Kevin Kastner, Chief Revenue Officer at ECD. “This is about connecting with people who love design, adventure, and storytelling. Our pop-up is an open door to experience what it feels like to dream up something that’s completely yours—and then see it brought to life.”

Throughout the year, ECD will also be collaborating with local Nantucket brands on unique lifestyle experiences, culminating in the reveal of a Nantucket Special Edition vehicle later this summer. Designed to reflect the island’s character, the one-off build will showcase the intersection of bespoke automotive design and local inspiration.

ECD is keeping the details of the special edition under wraps—but if you’re a Nantucket-based brand with a bold idea, the door is open.

Every ECD vehicle is designed and hand-built in the U.S.A. at the company’s 100,000-square-foot facility in Kissimmee, Florida. Each build takes over 2,200 hours of expert craftsmanship—blending classic Land Rover style with modern performance, luxury, and personalization.

ECD invites Nantucket residents, visitors, and enthusiasts to follow the journey all season long for updates on vehicle arrivals, test drives, events, and special releases.

About Ten Easy Street

At its center, design is about creating a feeling-evoking a mood that lingers long after you've left a space. Welcome to Ten Easy Street, a Nantucket Shoppe House, concept showroom, show house, and activation space in a reimagined historic home on the most coveted piece of land in the Northeast, offering panoramic views of the harbor, just steps from where the ferry disembarks. At Ten Easy Street, visitors experience an interactive showcase of high-quality, maker-minded designs and handcrafted furnishings, curated by designer Eileen Kathryn Boyd. This venue not only bridges the gap between makers and buyers but also serves as a vibrant cultural hub for events and gatherings. Emphasizing co-creativity, Ten Easy Street fosters a collaborative environment where innovation meets tradition, making it a cornerstone for inspiration among the island's influential community and beyond.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, the Jaguar E-Type and we have recently added the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads" whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

