SAIC Appoints Kathleen McCarthy as New Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

RESTON, Va., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC ), a premier mission integrator driving our nation's digital transformation across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathleen McCarthy as the company’s new Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective May 12, 2025.

In this role, McCarthy will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Toni Townes-Whitley and will spearhead all human resources initiatives, employee engagement strategies and talent acquisition operations at SAIC. She will focus on evolving the workforce strategy to deliver the brightest talent, with the highest capabilities to our government customers to help them achieve their missions.

“Kathleen brings a great depth of experience in cultivating and inspiring exceptional talent which is pivotal in driving both substantial business value and innovation,” said Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO of SAIC. “Her proven track record of leadership and strategic foresight position her well to further enhance our employee engagement initiatives and lead our efforts in upskilling and developing critical skills within our workforce. I am delighted to welcome Kathleen to SAIC, where her insights and expertise will be invaluable to ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our industry.”

McCarthy joins SAIC from GE Aerospace, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer for the Defense & Systems business. Prior to that, she was Chief Human Resources Officer for GE Aviation and earlier in her GE tenure, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer of GE Digital, leading the business to profitability and defining its vision around the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Her career also includes executive roles at American Express as SVP and Chief Talent Officer, where she led global workforce strategy, and at Thomson Reuters where she led talent management and acquisition. McCarthy began her career at Bain & Company and McKinsey & Company, later heading HR at the tech startup eFinanceWorks.

Recognized as a leader in her field, McCarthy is a member of World 50, G100, and The Learning Forum’s Executive Council Network. She has also served on the advisory board for CEB Talent Management, now part of Gartner for HR, and is a frequent speaker on talent development and HR best practices.





About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500® mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com . For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Kara Ross

703-362-6046 kara.g.ross@saic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c839c88d-e8ea-41cf-9351-0dea869ef8c3