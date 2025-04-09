To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 576

April 9th, 2025





CHANGES IN THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The following changes in the Board of Directors have taken place as of today in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

Randi Toftlund Pedersen, a member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2020, has not sought re-election as a member of the Board of Directors at today’s annual general meeting.

Consequentially, Randi Toftlund Pedersen is no longer a member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

Thomas Hasse, an employee elected member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2021, is no longer an employee elected member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S as the 4-year term ended at today’s annual general meeting.

Thomas Hasse was elected as member of the Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S at the annual general meeting today.

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S expresses its appreciation of the contributions made by both Randi Toftlund Pedersen and Thomas Haase to the Company

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03