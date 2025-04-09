TCM Group A/S: Course of the Annual General Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 204/2025

Tvis, 9 April 2025

COURSE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting was held 9 April 2025 at 5.00 PM on the company´s address, Skautrupvej 22b, Tvis, 7500 Holstebro.



The Board of Directors’ report was not subject for voting. The Annual General Meeting took note of the report.

The audited Annual Report for 2024 was approved by the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting approved the presented remuneration report.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the remuneration policy.

The Annual General Meeting also adopted the fees for the Board of Directors for 2025.

The proposal by the board of directors to distribute a dividend of DKK 3.00 per share was approved by the Annual General Meeting.

Anders Tormod Skole-Sørensen, Søren Mygind Eskildsen, Jan Amtoft, Pernille Wendel Mehl, Erika Hummel and Björn Olsson Lissner were all re-elected.

Pursuant to the proposal from the audit committee, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was re-elected as auditor by the Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to the proposal from the audit committee, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was re-elected as sustainability auditor by the Annual General Meeting.

Furthermore, the Board of Director had the below stated proposals:

a) The Board of Directors proposed that the Board of Directors is authorised to acquire treasury shares. The proposal was approved by the Annual General Meeting.

b) The Board of Directors proposed certain changes to the company’s Articles of Association based on updates of the Danish Companies Act. The proposal was adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself by electing Anders Tormod Skole-Sørensen and Søren Mygind Eskildsen as chair and vice-chair of the Board of Directors.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

