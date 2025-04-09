April 9th, 2025
RCI Banque: ‘’2024 Annual Financial Report’’
The ‘’2024 Annual Financial Report’’ prepared in PDF format is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website www.mobilize-fs.com
Attachment
RCI Banque
