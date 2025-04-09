Your End-All, Be-All Playbook on the Road to Success: How A Truck Driver Became A VP of a Fortune 500 Company

Charleston, SC, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People often give up on their resolutions within the first few months of a new year. Nearly 90% of them are abandoned by February. But if you’re ready to change your life, embrace success, and bridge the gap between educational learning and the practical world to seize your dreams, Dan Leonardi’s new book is your insurance policy for sticking to those resolutions.

In Be the CEO of Your Life, Dan carefully crafts a roadmap for readers to seize control of their lives, bolster their self-confidence, and achieve their goals.

The book is intended for any person ready to make a lasting, positive change in their life, whether it’s the beginning of their new career or in a saggy middle stretch, desperate for reinvigoration.

“This book is ideal if you seek advice to find direction to “kick-start” or “enhance” your career path,” asserted Dan. “It worked for me, from a truck driver to a Vice President at a Fortune 500 company—all without a college degree!”

Be the CEO of Your Life is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Dan Leonardi, the author of Be the CEO of Your Life, boasts an impressive four-decade career in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. With experience at prestigious Fortune 500 companies, Dan has developed expert skills in leadership, brand development, operations, and change management. His entrepreneurial ventures, including developing student housing at Auburn University, showcase his bold approach to risk-taking and innovation. Now settled in Auburn, Alabama, Dan is focusing on empowering others. Through his book, he distills decades of hard-earned wisdom into actionable insights, enabling readers to seize control of their paths and excel beyond the confines of conventional success. Embrace Dan’s lessons and start your journey to participate in life and truly lead it. Be the visionary of your future and “Be the CEO of Your Life.”

