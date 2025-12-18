Discover How Annette the Vet Uses Her Magic Stethoscope to Help Animals in Faraway Places and Ignite Children's Imagination

Charleston, SC, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annette is a sweet little girl with a big heart for animals. She loves to daydream about traveling to distant lands to help creatures in need. With her magic stethoscope, she can visit exciting places where her imagination takes her. One sunny day, Annette sits under her favorite tree, holding her stethoscope tightly. She closes her eyes and whispers, “Magic stethoscope, take me far away, where I can help animals and save the day!”



When she opens her eyes, Annette finds herself in a vibrant jungle, wearing her doctor’s coat. The tall trees sway gently, and suddenly, a friendly monkey named Molly rushes to her. “Annette the Vet! Please help my friend!” Molly pleads. Intrigued, Annette follows Molly to a nearby tree, where she meets Petey, a colorful parrot with a hurt wing.



“Can you fix my broken wing?” Petey asks, his eyes wide with hope. Annette quickly opens her vet toolbox, ready to help. With gentle hands, she examines Petey and finds a broken feather. Using a bandage, she carefully wraps it around the feather, and soon Petey flaps his wings joyfully.



“Look! Annette the Vet has fixed my wing!” Petey chirps happily. Molly jumps with joy, thanking Annette for her kindness. After saying goodbye to her new friends, Annette closes her eyes again, returning home. Sitting under her tree, she smiles, thinking about her next adventure and the animals she will help.



Dr. Brent W. Crutchfield, DVM, emphasizes the importance of kindness and imagination in caring for animals. “Children can learn valuable lessons about empathy and responsibility through Annette’s adventures,” she says.



Annette the Vet is a delightful story that encourages young readers to explore their imagination while learning about the joy of helping animals. This enchanting tale is perfect for children aged 4-6, inspiring them to dream big and care for all creatures.



Annette the Vet is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author

Dr. Brent W. Crutchfield has been a veterinarian since 2008. As a little girl, she dreamed of helping animals of all kinds. Now, she is a proud mom of two children who share her love for animals. Dr. Crutchfield believes that every child can follow their dreams, just like she did. Her book, Annette the Vet, inspires young readers to believe in themselves and their passions. With her experience and love for animals, Dr. Crutchfield hopes to encourage kids to explore their dreams and make a difference in the world, one animal at a time.

ISBN:

Hardcover: 9798822983502

Paperback: 9798822983519

eBook: 9798822983526

Publication Date: 12/09/2025

MEDIA CONTACT:

AnnetteTheVet@proton.me

