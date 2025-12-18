Harnessing Kids’ Superpowers—Their Minds!—To Help Heal What’s Broken

Charleston, SC, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatrician Dr. David Gottsegen and Palmetto Publishing are excited to announce the release of Dr. Gottsegen's first book: Mending the Body with the Mind: Harnessing Kids’ Superpowers to Heal and Stay Healthy.

“My book depicts my 30+ years as a pediatrician focusing on the inextricable link between the mind and body in children’s health,” explains Dr. Gottsegen. “It is filled with stories of the children and families I have served as well as research about behavioral approaches—specifically clinical hypnosis and meditation—to stomachaches, bedwetting, sleep issues, tic disorders, sports medicine, and a host of other common pediatric disorders.”

Accessibly written for any parent to understand, this pediatric health guidebook deftly weaves vignettes of real patients with research-based strategies for a one-of-a-kind read. It introduces cutting-edge methods regarding the interconnected relationship of mind, body, and spirit, and the use of children’s creative powers in healing.

Mending the Body with the Mind: Harnessing Kids’ Superpowers to Heal and Stay Healthy is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

David Gottsegen is a pediatrician in Holyoke, MA, focusing on the inextricable link between the mind, body, and spirit. He is passionate about getting children to harness the superpower of their imagination to overcome needle fears, headaches, bedwetting, sleep problems, anxiety, and a host of other issues. Dr Gottsegen has taught nationally and internationally and is certified by the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, the American Board of Medical Hypnosis, and the HeartMath Institute. His best teachers remain his patients and their families, and his own children and grandchildren.

