Accenture Adopts More Than 450 AI Agents from Pipefy to Automate Processes

SAN FRANCISCO and CURITIBA, Brazil, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accenture and Pipefy got together to develop more than 450 AI Agents that transform processes within the companies. With the market evolving towards a phase of “agentification”, these autonomous systems based on Artificial Intelligence contribute to advances in the efficiency and agility of operations. As a result of implementing this feature, Accenture has seen a 60% increase in efficiency in processes that involve AI Agents.

With a partnership that began in 2016, Accenture and Pipefy are developing AI use cases that bring efficiency and innovation. Automations with Artificial Intelligence help with activities such as checking and validating documents, synchronizing form fields, standardizing due dates, executive summaries, calculation assistance and updating processing times. These initiatives are part of Accenture's integrated ecosystem solutions, which include AI Refinery, GenWizard and Synops IOGA. Accenture is also able to reuse 70% of the solutions created for its clients, supporting business scalability.

“Accenture has expertise in the GenAI ecosystem, which includes AI Refinery, GenWizard and Synops IOGA to build advanced orchestrators, where we use, for example, Pipefy’s platform,” said Fabiano Guastella, GenAI Digital Transformation & Innovation Director at Accenture. “We take advantage of Pipefy’s more complex functionalities integrated with our various technology partners and our clients' systems to take innovation to the next level, offering integrated GenAI to all our current and future clients. This initiative transforms processes in an intelligent and disruptive way, consolidating our leadership position in the market.”

Inside the AI Agents

With workflows in companies challenged with bureaucratic and manual processes, AI Agents change this scenario by implementing advanced technology. The AI Agents ensure that approvals and processes are executed automatically, and also are standardized to help eliminate human error.

AI Agents stand out for their simple adoption and setup process, offering an intuitive interface, recommending agents and automations for each type of activity. They support large volumes of work and deliver results more quickly, without the need for an IT team for implementation.

According to Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO of Pipefy, the partnership with Accenture solidifies Pipefy’s position as a leader in intelligent automation, with its AI Agents solutions. “Together, we are pushing AI to do real work - automating critical processes, eliminating bottlenecks and boosting operational efficiency. With Accenture's expertise and Pipefy's technology, AI Agents are moving from being a concept to becoming the foundation of more agile and intelligent operations.”

