Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2025 totaled $162.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $79.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $83.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of March 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$   19,249 
Global Discovery 1,736 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,282 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,702 
Franchise 700 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 345 
Non-U.S. Growth 12,988 
China Post-Venture 109 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 4,942 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,582 
Value Income 16 
International Value Group  
International Value 46,849 
International Explorer 631 
Global Special Situations 6 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 29,929 
Select Equity 327 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,625 
Credit Team  
High Income 12,062 
Credit Opportunities 287 
Floating Rate 85 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 4,147 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 1,899 
Antero Peak Hedge 222 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,353 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 879 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,040 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,398 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$  162,390 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $112.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
