Eros Resources Announces Name Change and Share Consolidation

Vancouver, BC, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eros Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: EROSF ) (“Eros” or the “Company”) announce that, further to receipt of shareholder approval and the adoption of new Articles of the Company at the shareholders’ meeting held on March 25, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidated Common Shares for every one (1) post-consolidated Common Share (the "Consolidation") as well as a concurrent name change to Trident Resources Corp. (the “Name Change”).

The Company currently has 273,190,429 Common Shares issued and outstanding. After completion of the Consolidation, the Company expects to have approximately 27,319,042 Common Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Instead, any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Common Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled. The stock symbol shall remain the same.

The Company will issue a further news release notifying shareholders as to when the effective date of the Consolidation and Name Change will occur. The Consolidation and Name Change remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Eros Resources Corp.

Eros Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is advancing its gold and copper projects in Saskatchewan, including two gold properties in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt totaling 35,175.6 hectares (86,920.8 acres), as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project.

For further information, please contact:

Eros Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: jwiesblatt@rockridgeresourcesltd.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew Ramcharan, Corporate Communications

‎

Eros Resources Corp.

‎Telephone: 647-309-5130

‎Toll Free: 800-567-8181

‎Facsimile: 604-687-3119

‎

