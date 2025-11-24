Trident Resources Corp. Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimates for Four La Ronge Gold Belt Deposits in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received updated Mineral Resource Estimates for its Preview SW, Preview North, North Lake and Greywacke gold deposits. The updated Mineral Resource Estimates were prepared by Bird Resource Consulting Corp. (BRCC) and represent an 18% increase in Indicated gold (Au) ounces now totaling 896,500 combined ounces, and a 190% increase in Inferred gold ounces now totaling 1,129,600 combined ounces across the four deposits when compared to the historical MRE’s calculated in 2021 (Greywacke) and 2022 (Preview SW, Preview North and North Lake). All four of these deposits are wholly-owned by Trident Resources and are located in the prolific yet under-explored La Ronge Gold Belt of northern Saskatchewan. The Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of November 6, 2025.

Highlights:

Trident reports a significant upgrade to the existing Mineral Resource Estimate using US$2,600 / oz gold (previously calculated at US$1,500 / oz - US$1,700 / oz):

18% increase to Indicated resource gold ounces 190% increase to Inferred resource gold ounces

(previously calculated at US$1,500 / oz - US$1,700 / oz):

Indicated resources at Trident’s 100% owned Preview SW, Preview North, Greywacke and North Lake deposits total 896,500 combined gold ounces (see Table 1)

Inferred resources at Preview SW, Preview North, Greywacke and North Lake deposits total 1,129,600 combined gold ounces (see Table 1)

Drilling recently completed on the Contact Lake Project, with 3 of 19 holes reported, including Hole CL25003 which returned 7.03 gpt gold over 43.25m, including 30.06 gpt gold over 9.25m; this updated Mineral Resource Estimate does not include recent nor historical Contact Lake drill results.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer of Trident, commented: “When we merged Eros Resources, MAS Gold, and Rockridge Resources earlier this year, our vision was clear — to create a Saskatchewan-focused gold exploration company with scale and momentum. Today’s updated Mineral Resource Estimate delivers on that promise, confirming the quality and potential of all four highlighted deposits. But this is only the beginning. With strong funding, a growing asset base, and an ambitious exploration program ahead, we’re poised to unlock even greater value in the La Ronge Gold Belt — and the next phase of our growth story is about to unfold.”

Mr. Wiesblatt continued “With these results, the Company now hosts more than 0.9 million ounces (24.7Mt at 1.13 g/t) of Indicated mineral resources and 1.1 million ounces (38.6Mt at 0.91 g/t) Inferred mineral resources, marking a significant milestone in our growth. Importantly, we see clear potential to expand these totals even further through our ambitious exploration programs planned for the coming months. Reaching this scale in one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions puts the Company firmly on the radar of the broader gold industry and strengthens our strategic position for future development. Trident management eagerly awaits additional analytical results from its recently completed Contact Lake drilling program, where results to date suggest that a robust gold-mineralized system may exist outside of, but proximal to existing historical mining infrastructure.”

Trident commissioned Bird Resource Consulting Corp. (BRCC) to update its Mineral Resource Estimates to coincide with the recent formation of the Company and to better reflect the value of their Saskatchewan gold properties given current commodity prices. Additionally, the Company continues to execute its exploration program at Contact Lake, a former producing gold mine that was shut down in 1998 when the average gold price was approximately $300 (USD) per troy ounce. Contact Lake was not included in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate yet remains a flagship project for the Company with significant exploration potential.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimate for four deposits at the Base Case Cutoff 0.25 g/t Au

Class Deposit In Situ Tonnage and Grade Au Metal % Change in Au ounces from Historical MRE Tonnage Au (ktonnes) (gpt) (kOz) Indicated North Lake 16,410 0.890 469.7 20% Preview SW 6,369 1.537 314.7 15% Preview North 933 1.359 40.8 na* Greywacke 1,021 2.174 71.4 -24% Total 24,733 1.127 896.5 18% Inferred North Lake 20,666 0.724 481.3 407% Preview SW 14,831 1.115 531.9 102% Preview North 366 0.628 7.4 -75% Greywacke 2,732 1.242 109.1 4821% Total 38,595 0.910 1,129.6 190%

* Preview North historical resource estimate was all Inferred.

Notes to the Resource Estimate Tables:

The Mineral Resource Estimates was completed by Sue Bird, P.Eng. who is independent of the Company, with an effective date of November 6, 2025.

The Mineral Resource Estimate for all four deposits have been confined by an open pit with “reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction” using the following assumptions:

Metal price of US$2,600/oz Au; Payable metal of 99% for Au; Offsite costs (TC/RC/Transport) for Au of US$5.80/oz; Pit slopes are 45 degrees; Mining cost of mineralized material of CDN$2.56/t and CDN$2.40/t for waste, and; Processing costs of CDN$15.60/t with G&A costs of CDN$7.20/t.



Metallurgical recoveries are 90% for all deposits.

Forex = 0.72 $US:$CDN

The NSR equation is: NSR (CDN$/t) = (Au*90%*CDN$114.68/g)

The specific gravity for each deposit and lithologies or domains ranges from 2.40 to 2.91.

Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Preview SW Deposit (Contact Lake Property):

The Preview SW deposit is a shear-hosted gold deposit located 2.5 km southeast of Trident’s Contact Lake gold project, a past-producing gold mine at which a 6,838m drill program was just completed. The Preview SW deposit is hosted in several NE trending sub-parallel zones within sheared dioritic to gabbroic rocks located near the meeting point of the La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains. The most recent historical Mineral Resource Estimate for Preview SW had an effective date of October 31, 2022. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate is as follows:

Table 2: Preview SW Resource Estimate – Sensitivity to Cutoff Grade

Class Au Cutoff In Situ Tonnage and Grade Au Metal S/R Tonnage Au (gpt) (ktonnes) (gpt) (kOz) Waste / Mineral. Indicated 0.2 6,884 1.439 318.4 6.2 0.25 6,369 1.537 314.7 0.5 4,809 1.918 296.6 0.75 3,828 2.252 277.2 1 3,076 2.590 256.1 1.5 2,053 3.265 215.5 2 1,438 3.924 181.4 Inferred 0.2 16,853 1.008 546.4 0.25 14,831 1.115 531.9 0.5 10,030 1.477 476.3 0.75 7,486 1.769 425.8 1 5,531 2.090 371.6 1.5 3,183 2.730 279.3 2 1,983 3.338 212.8



Preview Deposit (Contact Lake Property):

The Preview deposit is located 2.6 km northeast of Preview SW within a quartz-filled dilatant jog in a transpressional shear system that hosts both Preview deposits. Gold mineralization is contained in roughly sub-parallel zones with diffuse boundaries and variable shear intensity. The inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate for Preview had an effective date of October 31, 2022. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate is as follows:

Table 3: Preview North Resource Estimate – Sensitivity to Cutoff Grade

Class AuEq Cutoff In Situ Tonnage and Grade Au Metal S/R Tonnage Au (gpt) (ktonnes) (gpt) (kOz) Waste / Mineral. Indicated 0.2 1,020 1.262 41.4 5.9 0.25 933 1.359 40.8 0.5 613 1.881 37.1 0.75 451 2.338 33.9 1 353 2.742 31.1 1.5 224 3.633 26.2 2 165 4.320 22.9 Inferred 0.2 425 0.572 7.8 0.25 366 0.628 7.4 0.5 161 0.959 5.0 0.75 80 1.320 3.4 1 46 1.659 2.5 1.5 17 2.469 1.3 2 11 2.972 1.1



North Lake Deposit (Contact Lake Property):

The North Lake deposit is a vein-hosted mesothermal gold deposit located along the margins of the La Ronge and Kisseynew Domains within the La Ronge Gold Belt. The deposit forms a branching and elongate zone within a felsic metavolcanic host that has been metamorphosed to the upper amphibolite facies. Gold mineralization is hosted in sheeted quartz veins that are roughly parallel to regional foliation and also in quartz tension veins that are at high angles to the foliation. The last Mineral Resource Estimate for North Lake had an effective date of October 1, 2022. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate is as follows:

Table 4: North Lake Resource Estimate – Sensitivity to Cutoff Grade

Class Au Cutoff In Situ Tonnage and Grade Au Metal S/R Tonnage Au (gpt) (ktonnes) (gpt) (kOz) Waste / Mineral. Indicated 0.2 17,391 0.853 476.8 5.1 0.25 16,410 0.890 469.7 0.5 12,480 1.053 422.7 0.75 8,375 1.264 340.2 1 5,034 1.526 246.9 1.5 1,680 2.156 116.4 2 686 2.820 62.2 Inferred 0.2 23,942 0.656 505.0 0.25 20,666 0.724 481.3 0.5 13,325 0.930 398.3 0.75 8,262 1.120 297.5 1 3,903 1.431 179.5 1.5 1,118 1.997 71.8 2 415 2.480 33.1



Greywacke Deposit (Greywacke Lake Property):

The Greywacke deposit is a disseminated gold-sulfide deposit hosted in metasedimentary rocks located along the margin of the La Ronge and Kisseynew Domains within the La Ronge Gold Belt. The host arenite and arkose metasediments trends NE and dip steeply toward the northwest and have been metamorphosed to the upper Amphibolite facies. The Greywacke gold mineralization is found in discrete parallel zones of gold-enriched disseminated sulfide. The Greywacke mineralized trend extends for over 7 km in a NE-SW direction and features several gold showings in identical geological settings to the mineralization discovered at the north zone. The previous Mineral Resource Estimate for Greywacke had an effective date of December 1, 2021 and incorporated surface channel samples that were not used to calculate the current MRE. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate is as follows:

Table 5: Greywacke Resource Estimate – Sensitivity to Cutoff Grade

Class Au Cutoff In Situ Tonnage and Grade Au Metal S/R Tonnage Au (gpt) (ktonnes) (gpt) (kOz) Waste / Mineral. Indicated 0.2 1,069 2.086 71.7 20.9 0.25 1,021 2.174 71.4 0.5 828 2.595 69.1 0.75 713 2.917 66.9 1 637 3.160 64.7 1.5 487 3.752 58.7 2 382 4.303 52.8 Inferred 0.2 2,994 1.153 111.0 0.25 2,732 1.242 109.1 0.5 1,874 1.648 99.3 0.75 1,376 2.020 89.4 1 1,037 2.398 80.0 1.5 650 3.098 64.7 2 444 3.737 53.4

Table 6: Total Mineral Resource Estimate – Sensitivity to Cutoff Grade

Class AuEq Cutoff In Situ Tonnage and Grade Au Metal Tonnage Au (gpt) (ktonnes) (gpt) (kOz) Indicated 0.2 26,364 1.072 908.2 0.25 24,733 1.127 896.5 0.5 18,730 1.371 825.4 0.75 13,367 1.671 718.2 1 9,100 2.047 598.9 1.5 4,444 2.917 416.8 2 2,671 3.719 319.4 Inferred 0.2 44,214 0.823 1170.2 0.25 38,595 0.910 1129.6 0.5 25,390 1.199 978.8 0.75 17,204 1.475 816.0 1 10,517 1.874 633.5 1.5 4,968 2.612 417.2 2 2,853 3.274 300.3



Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability; however, a reasonable prospect of eventual economic extraction pit has been used to confine the Resource Estimate using parameters detailed in the table notes. Inferred mineral resources are subject to uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. The level of geological uncertainty associated with an Inferred mineral resource is too high to apply relevant technical and economic factors likely to influence the prospects of economic extraction in a manner useful for evaluation of economic viability.

The QP for the Mineral Resource Estimate is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the potential development of Mineral Resource Estimate. Factors that may affect the estimates include: metal price assumptions, changes in interpretations of mineralization geometry and continuity of mineralization zones, changes to interpolation assumptions, metallurgical recovery assumptions, operating cost assumptions, confidence in the modifying factors, including assumptions that surface rights to allow mining infrastructure to be constructed will be forthcoming, delays or other issues in reaching agreements with local or regulatory authorities and stakeholders, and changes in land tenure requirements or in permitting requirement.

Modelling Methodology:

For each deposit the assay data was examined within the domains using cumulative probability plots (CPPs) to cap the assay data at high grade values that deviate from the lognormal distribution. In addition, where warranted, and to ensure the model validates with the de-clustered composite data, the composites were restricted during interpolations at high grade values that unduly influenced the mean grades. Table 7 summarizes the capping and outlier restriction values used for each deposit.

Table 7: Summary of Capping and Outlier Restriction

Deposit Domain Cap value (g/t) Outlier Restriction (g/t) Outlier Distance (m) North Lake 1 30 10 5 2 10 3 5 Preview SW 1 70 15 5 2 30 15 5 3 6 4 5 4 6 4 5 5 10 5 5 Preview North 7 50 na na 8 10 na na 9 10 na na Greywacke 1 50 10 5 2 2.5 3 5 3 25 3 5 4 10 3 5 For the first two passes the outlier is capped at the outlier value, for the third and fourth pass composites above the outlier value are not used.





The interpolations of the Au grade have been done using inversed distance cubed (ID3) with matching of domains and of the Indicator model “Au Indicator” domain. The Au Indicator domains have been created within each domain using inverse distance squared interpolations to determine the probability of the Au grade to be above 0.3 g/t. If the probability of the block to be above this cutoff is greater than 50% than the domain is considered within a “Au Indicator” domain.

In each case the Au interpolations have been completed in 4 passes with the search parameters increasing for each pass. The first 3 passes require at least two drillholes, with the fourth passes relaxed to allow only one drillhole if necessary. The distances and directions used for each pass are based on the variography completed for each domain where sufficient data was available, as well as on the orientation of the mineralization.

Classification:

Classification of each deposit has used the distance to drillholes as a proxy for the required drillhole spacing for material to be considered Indicated. Blocks not meeting the criteria that have been interpolated with an Au grade are considered Inferred. This distance corresponds to the range between 80%-90% of the sills for the variogram models. For example, the criteria of having an average distance to 2 drillholes of 22m also uses the criteria of the furthest distance to one of these two drillholes to be 31m. The 31m distance is the hypotenuse of a right-angled triangle with side of 22m, thus approximating a drillhole spacing of 22m.



Table 8: Classification Requirements

Deposit Avg. Distance to 2 DHs (m) Furthest Distance to DH (m) North Lake 40 57 Preview SW 22 31 Preview North 22 31 Greywacke 22 31



Model Validations:

The models have been validated by comparing the mean modelled grades at zero cutoff to the de-clustered composite (Nearest Neighbour model) mean grades. The modelled tonnage and mean grade above cutoff have also been validated for the entire grade distribution, through comparisons of the metal content at several cutoffs.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101. The Mineral Resource Estimates were calculated by Sue Bird, P. Eng.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

For further information, please contact:

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications





Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

www.tridentresourcescorp.com





