Trident Resources Announces Appointment of Tim J. Termuende, P.Geo as Board Chair

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: TRDTF) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tim Termuende as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Termuende previously served as a member of the Company’s Board.

Mr. Termuende is currently Executive Chairman and a founding director of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. He is a professional geologist with over 45 years’ experience in the mineral exploration industry. Since leaving Cominco in the late 1980s, Mr. Termuende has worked extensively on exploration projects throughout North and South America and has overseen a broad portfolio of projects targeting a variety of geological models and commodities within British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Yukon. He has held executive leadership roles with numerous publicly traded companies since 1994, including Copper Canyon Resources Ltd, Taiga Gold Corp. and Eagle Royalties Ltd., each of which were successfully transacted with third parties resulting in over $110M in value and liquidity delivered directly to shareholders.

Mr. Termuende’s deep familiarity with the La Ronge Gold Belt, which hosts Trident’s high-grade Contact Lake Project, provides the Company with a significant strategic advantage. He was instrumental in the formation of Trident through its three-way merger and has been actively involved in the region for over four decades.

Tim Termuende, Chairman of the Board of Trident Resources, commented: “I am excited and honored to be named Chairman of Trident Resources. I look forward to working with an impressive, qualified and energetic team that is determined to carry out the company’s vision for the La Ronge Gold Belt which originated with Canadian Mining Hall of Fame member Ron Netolitzky many years ago. Ron has been a mentor and has had a profound influence throughout my career, generously sharing his knowledge, experience and guidance with me since my early days spent working for him in the La Ronge Gold Belt 40 years ago. I look forward to being part of the team aggressively exploring and developing Trident’s significant assets in the area and firmly believe that 2026 will be a transformative year for the Company and its shareholders”.

Jon Wiesblatt, CEO and Director of Trident Resources, commented: “We are very pleased to appoint Tim as Chairman of the Board. He has a proven track record of value creation and brings extensive technical, operational, investment, and corporate finance experience. Tim adds meaningful perspective as we continue to advance our projects, pursue financing and M&A opportunities, and build long-term value for shareholders. His leadership will be instrumental as we execute on our exploration programs and prepare for the Company’s broader 2026 corporate strategy.”

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

