Trident Resources Announces the Strategic Addition of Paul Kremer, M.Sc., as Exploration Manager

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: TRDTF) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Kremer as Exploration Manager working alongside the existing geological team led by VP Exploration, Cornell McDowell. The Board of Directors and Management enthusiastically welcome Mr. Kremer to the team as Trident accelerates its exploration programs across Saskatchewan’s highly prospective gold belts.

Mr. Kremer joins Trident following his role as Exploration Manager for SSR Mining in Saskatoon, where he played a key leadership role in advancing exploration and resource growth around the Seabee Gold Operation, which includes the high-grade Santoy Mine Complex. Located northeast of Trident’s Contact Lake Gold Project, the Seabee Gold Operation hosts the only currently producing gold mine in Saskatchewan and has yielded more than 2M ounces of gold since mining commenced.

Mr. Kremer’s deep familiarity with the La Ronge Gold Belt, which hosts Trident’s high-grade Contact Lake Project, provides the Company with a significant strategic advantage. While SSR’s Seabee/Santoy system extends to vertical depths greater than 1 kilometer, Contact Lake was historically mined to only ~340 meters, highlighting the substantial and untested depth potential that Trident is now well positioned to explore.

Jon Weisblatt, CEO and Director of Trident Resources, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Paul to the Trident Resources team. His experience leading exploration at SSR Mining—particularly at the Seabee and Santoy operation—gives him an exceptional understanding of the geology, structures, and controls that drive high-grade gold deposition in the region. This is a major stamp of approval on our projects and our early drill results as we believe Contact Lake is analogous to Seabee. Paul brings exactly the depth of technical expertise we need as we advance our projects from discovery to resource delineation and definition. He will contribute to all exploration activities, including follow-up on the strong results thus far from our 2025 drill program, and will assist in the design and execution of our upcoming extensive 2026 campaign.”

With more than a decade spent working in Saskatchewan’s Precambrian terranes, Mr. Kremer has developed industry-recognized expertise in orogenic gold systems. His work has included advanced structural interpretation, 3D geological modelling, drill-program design, and the integration of complex geoscientific datasets to support resource growth and long-term mine planning. His field experience and technical insight have contributed to a stronger understanding of the tectonic and structural frameworks that control gold distribution in the region.

Mr. Kremer is a geologist with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration across the Canadian Shield. He holds a B.Sc. (Hon.) in Geology from the University of Manitoba and an M.Sc. from the University of Waterloo, where his research focused on structural controls governing the emplacement of rare-metal pegmatites.

Mr. Kremer’s combination of deep regional knowledge, structural geology expertise, and proven exploration leadership will play a key role in advancing the Company’s high-grade gold portfolio.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent “Qualified Person” under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

