Dundee Corporation Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid on Class A Subordinate Voting Shares

TORONTO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) announced today receipt of regulatory approval for its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”) in respect of its class A subordinate voting shares (“Class A Shares”) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or alternative Canadian trading systems from April 14, 2025 to April 13, 2026.

Jonathan Goodman, President and CEO of Dundee Corporation, commented:

“Buying back shares for cancellation at current prices is a good long-term investment for the Company and a prudent allocation of capital. We remain committed to rationalizing our legacy investment portfolio and monetizing our remaining non-core assets. We will continue to review options for capital allocation that deliver further value to our shareholders as we execute on our strategic plan to find and work collaboratively to develop mining companies.”

Dundee may purchase up to a maximum of 6,442,048 Class A Shares under the Bid, representing approximately 10% of the Company’s public float on the Class A Shares. As of March 31, 2025, Dundee had 86,305,197 Class A Shares issued and outstanding. The average daily trading volume for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to TSX acceptance of the Bid is 76,534 Class A Shares. Under the Bid, Dundee may purchase up to 19,133 Class A Shares during any trading day, other than pursuant to a block purchase exception.

The price paid for Securities acquired under the Bid will be the market price at the time of purchase and all Class A Shares purchased under the Bid will be cancelled. The Company intends to enter into an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker to allow for purchases under the Bid during periods when Dundee would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Class A Shares due to regulatory restrictions or customary self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of the automatic purchase plan, the Class A Shares may continue to be purchased under the Bid based on management’s discretion in compliance with the rules of the TSX and applicable securities laws.

Under Dundee’s current normal course issuer bid on the Class A Shares which is set to expire on April 11, 2025, the Company sought and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 7,692,104 Class A Shares. The Company purchased a total of 81,956 Class A Shares at an average price of $1.42 per share to date through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems under the current normal course issuer bid.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

