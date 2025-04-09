BitMart Shines at Paris Blockchain Week with Unforgettable Seine & Crypto Connect Afterparty

Paris, France , April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vibrant city of Paris witnessed an unforgettable night as BitMart hosted its exclusive afterparty, Seine & Crypto Connect, on April 8, 2025. Held at the stunning Les Jardins du Pont Neuf along the Seine River, the event was a resounding success, bringing together key leaders, investors, and innovators from the blockchain and Web3 space.

The soirée, hosted by BitMart and its esteemed partners Paybis, MetaEra, Blockdaemon, and ZetaChain, offered an unparalleled networking experience with the perfect balance of glamour and intellect.

A gathering of top industry leaders, investors, and innovators led to invaluable discussions and partnerships.





Attendees enjoyed an unforgettable boat tour along the Seine, offering a unique and memorable view of the City of Lights.

Additionally, during the event, DL News conducted an interview with Ksenia Drobyshevskaya, Growth Lead at BitMart, where she shared insights into BitMart’s expansion efforts in the European market. Stay tuned for the full interview to learn more about our strategic vision.

The night was filled with exciting discussions, collaborations, and unforgettable memories. It was a true celebration of innovation, as the crypto community gathered to shape the future of Web3 and digital assets.

BitMart extends its sincere thanks to all who attended and contributed to the event’s success. A special thank you to our co-hosts Paybis, MetaEra, and our sponsors Blockdaemon and ZetaChain for their collaboration and support in making this event a truly exceptional experience.

As BitMart continues its mission to promote financial inclusion and drive innovation in the crypto space, the success of Seine & Crypto Connect is a reminder of the power of collaboration within the blockchain ecosystem.

Proudly Co-Hosted by:

Paybis – A trusted provider of secure and compliant cryptocurrency services across the US, UK, and Europe.





– A trusted provider of secure and compliant cryptocurrency services across the US, UK, and Europe. MetaEra – A Web3 news pioneer shaping the next wave of tech innovation.

Sponsored by:

Blockdaemon – The institutional gateway to Web3, trusted by 400+ institutions and securing over $110B in digital assets.





– The institutional gateway to Web3, trusted by 400+ institutions and securing over $110B in digital assets. ZetaChain – A universal EVM-compatible L1 bringing cross-chain interoperability to Solana, Bitcoin, and beyond.

