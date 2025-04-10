Press Release

Nokia, Digita and CoreGo collaborate to enhance the customer experience at large events

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private wireless ensures fast and reliable payment transactions and seamless network connections.

Quick verification and seamless payment solution enable customers to enjoy events without delays.

10 April 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Digita today announced that they are expanding their partnership with CoreGo, a company specializing in payment and access control solutions for events, to provide secure and reliable data transmission for large Finnish and international events. This collaboration has enabled multiple deployments in the last two years, benefited sports and festival organizers with reliable connectivity, and significantly improved the customer experience of over 2 million event attendees in Europe.

The CoreGo POS combined with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC)’s private wireless network enables event organizers to easily utilize and move the private network as needed to enable seamless management of onsite payments in venues. Deployed by Digita, the private 5G network ensures real-time, uninterrupted data transfer for critical event systems such as inventory management, payment terminals, access control, and ticket validation that meet the requirements of modern businesses and dynamic environments. The solution ensures reliability, security, and scalability to meet the needs of large events.



Private networks have proven to be a crucial technology for large public events where real-time and uninterrupted data transfer is critical. They support the success of events by enabling efficient electronic ticket sales and verification, reliable payment transactions, smooth use of digital signage, and secure access control. Additionally, private networks enable advanced real-time data analytics, interactive fan engagement, critical staff communications, and geo-location-based services that further enhance the overall experience for guests.



“Our goal is to improve the customer experience and support the organization and event workers in the best possible way by enabling real-time situational awareness. Delivered through our long-term partners, Nokia and Digita, the private wireless solution enabled a first-class service experience, with access control and payment playing a crucial role,” said Hannu Elomaa, CEO and Founder at CoreGo.

“We are proud that CoreGo chose us as their partner to implement critical event networks in Finland and internationally. This agreement strengthens our expertise in delivering high-quality, scalable, and reliable network solutions, supporting our strategy to expand into the Nordics. The Nokia technology ensures that event data transfer works reliably and efficiently,” said Pekka Koskinen, Head of Sales, Private Networks at Digita.



“Private 5G networks deployed with powerful edge cloud processing capabilities are transforming the event industry. Event visitors now have secure access to well-connected services from the moment they purchase their ticket to when they depart the venue. We have successfully collaborated with Digita and CoreGo on multiple projects, and it is great to see that private 5G technology proves its capability in securing reliable data transmission at large events,” said Michael Aspinall, Head of Sales, Enterprise Campus Edge, Europe at Nokia



About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Digita

Digita is a provider of digital infrastructure and services and the country’s largest independent owner of telecommunication masts. We ensure the functionality of everyday connections and the availability of diverse communications for all Finns while respecting the environment. The company owns and operates Finland’s leading national terrestrial television and radio network and develops future broadcasting services. Digita’s telecommunications services include private networks, indoor coverage solutions, telecommunications mast and rooftop management services, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) and data center services. Services are provided to media companies, consumers, mobile operators, industry, infrastructure companies and property owners. Digita employs more than 150 experts nationwide and we want to be the best workplace in our industry for everyone. www.digita.fi

About CoreGo

CoreGo provide technology solutions for events and venues. Our strength lies in our expertise of the event industry combined with the skills to develop inhouse and implement robust existing technology solutions.

Our mission is to increase the visitor, employee and partner experience and make events technology solutions use as smooth as possible. Main portfolio services are access control, payment solutions and network for large events.

