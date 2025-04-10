Questex’s StreamTV Show Expands Footprint to Europe with Inaugural Event in Lisbon, Portugal

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the premier event for streaming industry professionals, is expanding its global presence with the launch of StreamTV Europe, set for April 12-14, 2026, at the stunning EPIC SANA LISBOA hotel in Lisbon, Portugal.

Building on the success of its flagship North American event, StreamTV Europe will convene the top minds in streaming, content distribution, technology, and advertising to tackle the rapidly evolving landscape of global streaming from shifting content consumption patterns to emerging monetization strategies, and more.

"As the streaming industry continues to grow globally, Europe presents a dynamic and diverse market that demands its own platform for collaboration and innovation," said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Experiential Technology at Questex. "StreamTV Europe will serve as the hub where industry leaders, disruptors, and decision-makers come together to shape the future of streaming across the continent."

With the streaming industry experiencing rapid transformation, StreamTV Europe will be the definitive destination for executives, content creators, advertisers, and technology leaders to exchange ideas, uncover new business opportunities, and build the partnerships that will define the future of media.

Collaboration with Industry Leaders

StreamTV Europe is partnering with Evan Shapiro of ESHAP and Tony Goncalves of The Evrose Group, two of the industry's most influential voices, to drive the next evolution of streaming. With their deep expertise in media, technology, and consumer behavior, they bring unparalleled insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the European market. Together, StreamTV Europe is setting the stage for Europe's next great market, where the most important partnerships will be forged, and innovation brought to life.

Shapiro, renowned “media cartographer,” emphasized the need for a streaming event in Europe, "Europe is a perfect microcosm for the challenges and opportunities in Streaming content - with Broadcasters, Big Tech, Big Media, and Creators competing, collaborating, and aggregating attention and economics. Now is the perfect moment to debate our issues and plan our future, in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.”

Goncalves, media and technology executive, who spearheaded the launch of HBO MAX (now MAX) highlighted the importance of global collaboration, "Content and technology have no borders, yet each market has its varying degrees of complexity. Importing and exporting insights is incredibly valuable. By gathering some of the industries most influential figures in the innovation capital of Europe, this event will shape the future of media - on one stage.”

What to Expect at StreamTV Show Europe

1,000+ Attendees - Networking for top executives, decision makers and innovators shaping the streaming landscape

100+ Speakers - global industry pioneers and European market leaders sharing their stories

Unmatched networking - from strategic partnerships through curated events and AI-powered matchmaking

65+ Sponsors & Exhibitors - cutting edge solutions driving the next wave of streaming technology

Exclusive insights - keynotes, panel discussions, and deep-dive sessions covering content, advertising, technology, and regional streaming trends



For more information and updates on StreamTV Europe, visit europe.streamtvshow.com/ . Interested in speaking or sponsoring? Click here to learn more.

About StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a conference - it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for next gen video programming distribution. For more information, visit streamtvshow.com . StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit streamtvinsider.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.