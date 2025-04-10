Heineken ® to Boost Bar Incomes by Turning Them into Film Sets





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

AMSTERDAM, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEINEKEN is strengthening its commitment to the bar industry with the launch of 'Starring Bars' - a new initiative as part of its wider ‘Back the Bars’ platform. The programme will prioritise bars that serve Heineken® beer as filming locations, redirecting commercial production budgets into these businesses. To anchor this effort, Heineken® will be creating a global catalogue of these bars as film-ready locations.

As part of the project, Heineken® is also inviting movie directors, location scouts and other film industry professionals to consider these bars first when looking for a set. By highlighting these character-rich spaces, the initiative could put bars at the heart of Hollywood storytelling – as authentic settings, while ensuring the bars benefit financially from being featured in film and television productions.

Finding the right venues for film, TV, or advertising productions isn’t easy, but it’s even harder to keep a bar afloat. To tackle both challenges in one; Heineken® created ‘Starring Bars’, providing production teams with easier access to real bars they can book for shoots through a growing online catalogue available at www.starringbars.com . The site includes photos, floor plans, and availability, streamlining the scouting process. By choosing a real bar over a studio set, filmmakers bring added authenticity to on-screen storytelling, while supporting local businesses and communities.

To bring the 'Starring Bars' initiative to life, Heineken® is rolling out a dynamic visual campaign that puts bar owners in the spotlight and tells the stories of the people behind these venues. Heineken® is also sending moving billboards on a tour of major entertainment hubs to call on filmmakers to explore the catalogue and consider bars as prime shoot locations, with playful messages like 'Hey Director, these bars can handle a drama.'

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® Brand, says, “Bars are more than just places to grab a drink; they are community hubs and cultural landmarks. With 'Starring Bars,' we’re spotlighting these venues and helping open new commercial opportunities to support them. This initiative is about backing the bar industry in a meaningful way, and we’re inviting the entertainment world to be a part of that.”

Each year, Heineken® makes a lot of ads and fees for location rentals are a key piece of any ad production budget. Through 'Starring Bars,' that investment will now directly benefit bars – supporting owners and the communities they serve. Heineken® aims to build a comprehensive global catalogue of real bars that double as filming locations.

Heineken® is all about bringing people together and celebrating the connections that make bars special. 'Starring Bars' reflects this commitment, offering bar owners increased visibility, more foot traffic, and the chance to be featured in film and media.

About HEINEKEN:

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business.

HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY).



Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

PRESS CONTACT:

Sebastien-Nicolas Chiffrin

Edelman

sebastien-nicolas.chiffrin@edelman.com

+44 7580 979333

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9943e21d-176a-431c-a600-9af50198f103

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/884beeda-5041-438c-a9ba-b97e15dd5980