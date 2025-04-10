WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
10 April 2025
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
(the “Impacted Product”)
The Issuer announces that due to movements in S&P 500 VIX futures contract prices referenced by the S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures Index (09:30-16:00 ET), a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:
- Start of Restrike Period: 20:31:51 (London time) on 9 April 2025
- End of Restrike Period: 20:46:51 (London time) on 9 April 2025
- Restrike Price per ETP Security: $28.1693375
- Restrike threshold: 25%
- Index: S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures (0930-1600 ET) (USD) ER index
The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level. The Restrike Index Level has been calculated based on the above value of the underlying asset in accordance with the index methodology.
Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 5 September 2024.
Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:
|Product Name
|ISIN
|Exchange
|Trading Currency
|Exchange Ticker
|SEDOL
|Bloomberg Ticker
|Reuters Instrument Code
|WisdomTree
S&P 500 VIX
Short-Term
Futures
2.25 Daily
Leveraged
|XS2819843736
|LSE
|USD
|VIXL
|BT19SX7
|VIXL LN
|VIXL.L
|GBx
|VILX
|BT19T01
|VILX LN
|VILX.L
|Borsa Italiana
|EUR
|VIXL
|BSBHQP2
|VIXL IM
|VIXL.MI
|Xetra
|EUR
|VIXL
|BSBHQT6
|VIXL GY
|VIXL.DE
|Euronext Paris
|EUR
|VIXL
|BSBHQW9
|VIXL FP
|VIXL.PA
Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.