Axi and Esporte Clube Bahia to Continue Their Collaboration for Two More Years

SYDNEY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its partnership with Brazilian Serie A side Esporte Clube Bahia since 2023, industry-leading global Forex and CFD broker Axi has revealed an extension to their collaboration for two more seasons. As part of the extension, the Axi brand will now feature on the shorts of the Brazilian side.

Founded in 1931, Bahia plays in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Brazil's top league. In 2023, City Football Group became the majority shareholder of Bahia SAF holding 90% of the club’s shares. Throughout the club’s history, Bahia has won the Brasileirão title twice and their state title a total of 50 times; this year, the club has also qualified for the CONMEBOL Libertadores, the highest level of South American club football competition.

Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, shares her excitement for the partnership renewal, stating, “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Esporte Clube Bahia for two more seasons. As we step into this new season, our commitment remains stronger than ever: bridging the worlds of trading and football while empowering our clients to unlock and sharpen their trading edge. Our collaboration with Bahia allows us to strengthen our presence in a region that’s important to us and we see tremendous potential. This season, get ready to see Axi featured more prominently on the pitch, as we keep on offering memorable football experiences to our traders and partners.”

Further to Esporte Clube Bahia, the broker has had a long-standing global collaboration with Premier League club, Manchester City FC, and with Girona FC since 2023 as their Official LATAM Online Trading Partner. The broker also named England international John Stones as their Brand Ambassador in 2023.

Watch video: https://youtu.be/CNjX7XFKuho

About Esporte Clube Bahia SAF

Esporte Clube Bahia (EC Bahia) is a Brazilian Série A club based in Salvador, Bahia State. Founded in 1931, EC Bahia plays in the blue, white, and red of the Bahia State flag and is the most supported club in Northern Brazil.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

