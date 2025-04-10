Interdependence - the Design System of Politecnico di Milano at the Milan Design Week 2025

MILAN, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polimi Design System (the School of Design, the Department of Design, and POLI.Design) presents “INTERDEPENDENCE: exploring opposites”, a set of initiatives to reflect on how design interacts with polarities and contrasting dimensions, through a selection of projects by students from Politecnico and from a network of about 40 design universities around the world.

In a society characterized by a growing sense of increasing polarization, how can design deal with opposites and the nuances in-between polarities to drive towards constructive change?

INTERDEPENDENCE: EXPLORING OPPOSITES

Opposites exist in an inherently interdependent state: in philosophy, physics, psychology and spirituality, the opposites are complementary forces, where one cannot exist without the other. Indeed, opposing forces influence and rely on each other to create balance or transformation: they are connected by a continuous spectrum of ways of being that blend and reconcile the extremes.

As the gap between these opposites grows, it can lead to increased tension, misunderstanding, and conflict, making it harder to find common ground. Yet, the interdependence between these polarities can also drive debate, reflection, and the evolution of ideas, if managed constructively.



In Design, these polarities are not problems to be solved but dynamics to be managed.

The opposites span various realms and dimensions of life, including:

Center / Boundaries

Human / More than Human

Artificial / Natural

Materialistic / Spiritual

Enabling / Relieving

Individual / Collective

For-Few / For-All

Selfness / Otherness

Harmony / Discord

Obedience / Disobedience

With the aim of exploring the interdependence of opposites, the Polimi Design System organizes a widespread event, in close relationship with the Design Week and the city, taking place in three main venues - Fabbrica del Vapore, Campus Bovisa Durando, and SaloneSatellite. In addition to them, a constellation of other smaller initiatives populates the city.

At the Fabbrica del Vapore, INTERDEPENDENCE takes the form of an international exhibition, bringing together projects by students from Politecnico di Milano and a selection of design universities worldwide. The exhibition showcases projects through visuals, prototypes and videos, and is further enriched by a diverse program of initiatives, including talks, workshops, performances, and networking activities. Among the various events, the participatory audio-visual performance "Somewhere, Between" stands out. Produced by Campo Teatrale, it is conceived and created by Usine Baug in collaboration with Pietro Francesco Pingitore (visual artist) and Matrix (New Media Artist – Interactive Sound & Visuals).

At the Campus Bovisa Durando, INTERDEPENDENCE is interpreted through the DesignXDesigners exhibition, which showcases works by students from various study programs at the School of Design of Politecnico di Milano.

At the SaloneSatellite, INTERDEPENDENCE is present with a monographic selection of eight experimental and thought-provoking communication design projects, titled “Anthropogenic Scenarios”, encouraging visitors to reflect on the relationship between Human / More than Human, and between Artificial / Natural.

All these projects do not seek to provide answers or certainties, rather challenge us to imagine new questions and rethink both the present and the future.

Inspired by the theme, the visual identity of INTERDEPENDENCE 2025 serves as the common thread across all locations, visually rendering the constant flux of polarities. Similarly, the exhibit design, developed with an interdisciplinary team of students from the School of Design, creates spaces where polarities can be explored in all their nuances.

Raw materials, metals, webs, black and white colors, darkness and sharp lights, design dramatic environments in which prototypes and videos pop out and engage visitors to explore ideas from the world.

“Design can be a tool for dialogue and reflection against polarizations. We believe in the importance of putting creativity at the service of a constructive attitude and, as a School of Design, we constantly foster in our students a critical mindset. Opposing values, ultimately, can drive political positioning and consequently action. How can design deal with opposites and polarizations? How can design deal with the nuances in-between polarities?” explains Francesco Zurlo, Dean of the School of Design at Politecnico di Milano.

“Our Design System has a long-standing tradition of international collaborations. Now, for the second year, we are leveraging these connections to shape a unique event during the Design Week 2025. INTERDEPENDENCE, in fact, exists thanks to the exchange fostered by this vast network of schools that we have built over time.”

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7168dba-e4fb-4ccf-8a00-ccc2790de7f8