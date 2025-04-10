NorthWest Announces Target Model at Kwanika with Higher-Grade Zones Over Significant Thicknesses to Support New Strategic Approach

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) announces a new higher grade target model for Kwanika, which represents the first step in advancing on one of the Company’s strategic initiatives to enhance the value of the existing PEA1 on its 100% owned Kwanika-Stardust project through a staged development approach.

A new three-dimensional (3D) target model, available here (Kwanika Higher-Grade 3D Target Model), has been developed to improve the understanding of the geometry and continuity of higher-grade zones within the current Mineral Resource at Kwanika. The higher-grade zones are based on an inflection in the gold assay distribution, indicative of a higher-grade sub-population above 1.0g/t. Visual inspection of higher-grade values shows them to be continuous and correlate with 3D zones that define the new target model. Gold values were used as the primary basis for correlations, as it is believed gold is less susceptible to re-mobilization and as such a better indicator of primary mineralizing pathways than copper. The resulting target zones generally form two wide parallel zones that take various turns as they migrate 30 degrees up-plunge from west to east, potentially enhancing previous models.

The 3D target model zones support a target size range between 15 to 30 million tonnes of higher-grade mineralized material mostly from two broad parallel zones with a combined mineralized true width ranging between 30m and 45m at higher grades between 1.5% and 2.5% CuEq2.

CEO Paul Olmsted stated, “The creation of the target model is a significant step in moving forward on our strategy to focus on higher-grade zones at Kwanika. The target model will provide a base for executing on our planned phased approach with the initial phase focusing on a higher-grade, lower capital cost development project. This is in line with our objective to enhance the value of the current PEA.”

The higher-grade target zones are grouped into three areas based on zone orientations, summarized as follows:

  • The Western area has two key parallel zones trending east-west, dipping 47 degrees north, with drill intercept grades between 1.7% and 1.8% CuEq, and true widths estimated between 20m and 24m each (Au_HG_1, Au_HG_2).
  • The Central area has two key parallel zones trending north-south, dipping 55 degrees east, with drill intercept grades between 2.2% and 2.5% CuEq, and true widths estimated between 10m and 14m each (Zones Au_HG_4, Au_HG_6).
  • The PEA pit area has two key sub-parallel zones trending east-west, variably dipping between 49 and 66 degrees, with drill intercept grades between 1.7% and 2.4% CuEq, and true widths estimated between 11m and 29m each (Au_HG_5, Au_HG_10). In addition, a low-grade zone is interpreted to potentially support open pit mining in this area (Au_LG_8).

Regardless of area, the two parallel higher-grade target zones are separated by up to 20m of unmineralized dykes. Other smaller target zones are also beginning to be identified that require more drilling to define (Au_HG_3, Cu_HG_7, Cu_HG_9).

Drill holes at Kwanika have multiple orientations that complicate the interpretation and reporting of historical results. To help, the Company has created a 3D model available via Seequent Central’s Open Scene with the goal of assisting stakeholders to understand historical drilling in the context of the new target model. The target model was interpreted into distinct higher-grade zones based on position and orientation of mineralization from historical drill holes. Using the current mineral resource drill hole database, the drill holes were intersected with the target model and screened for the more representative, higher-angle intercepts reported in Table 1, representing 52 of a total of 90 drill holes intersecting the target model. The selected drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 with collar details provided in Table 2.  

The higher-grade target model also helps to assess potential next steps. Additional infill and step-out drilling is required to confirm, extend, and enhance the confidence of the higher-grade target zones and planning is underway to define a phased drill program, to achieve a regular 50m drill spacing across some target zones in addition to testing targets beyond the model extents.

VP Business Development and Exploration Geoff Chinn, P. Geo., stated, “The higher-grade targets identified within the current Kwanika mineralization allows the Company to assess opportunities to extend and better define the zones in leading to potential alternative mining methods and an updated PEA. The two broad parallel zones identified represent a combined mineralized true width ranging between 30m and 45m at higher grades between 1.5% and 2.5% CuEq that provide an interesting basis for alternative potential bulk mining methods than the block cave envisioned in the current PEA. In addition, considering the grade-recovery relationship developed during the metallurgical test work used in the current PEA, the potential for enhanced recoveries by flotation alone looks promising for both copper and gold.”

The Company will provide additional updates on its progress in advancing the plan for the coming year.

The target model was developed by Geoff Chinn P.Geo. and checked by comparing the zones to logged geology, reviewing plans and cross-sections, and reviewing core photos. In addition, the target model was peer-reviewed by James Lang Ph.D, P.Geo..

Executive Changes

The Company also announces that Sapan Bedi will be appointed as the Interim CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company upon the departure of Lauren McDougall, the current CFO and Corporate Secretary, effective on or about April 25, 2025. 

The Company would like to welcome Mr. Bedi to the NorthWest team. Mr. Bedi is a seasoned finance professional with over twenty years experience in the mining industry bringing deep expertise across a broad range of financial disciplines supporting exploration, development and large-scale operations. He is a CPA (Colorado, USA) and a CA (India) and has held senior finance roles at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, IAMGOLD Corporation and Inmet Mining Corporation.

Ms. McDougall will assist the Company to ensure a successful transition of responsibilities prior to her departure. The Company would like to thank Ms. McDougall for her commitment and leadership over the past 4 years and wish her well in her new career opportunity and future endeavours.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

Kwanika Central - Select high-angle intercept drill holes locations.

Table 1. Select high-angle historical drill hole intercepts of the target model

West Area         
ZoneHole3FromToLengthCu %Au g/tAg g/tCuEq4,5Est. True Width6
1_Au_HGK-07-30376390140.510.961.821.2511
1_Au_HGK-07-51302398961.080.972.471.8567
1_Au_HGK-07-52376398220.420.711.560.9815
1_Au_HGK-07-53276316400.990.922.171.7128
1_Au_HGK-07-54512528160.132.030.731.6811
1_Au_HGK-07-55330394641.121.903.662.5947
1_Au_HGK-08-10742243080.840.251.291.056
1_Au_HGK-08-113322386640.601.971.632.1052
1_Au_HGK-08-58428472440.721.362.341.7731
1_Au_HGK-08-60406422161.411.753.612.7711
1_Au_HGK-08-63472500280.551.511.931.7119
1_Au_HGK-08-78482520380.841.131.721.7126
1_Au_HGK-08-8653654480.321.300.831.326
1_Au_HGK-08-90494526320.580.921.621.2923
1_Au_HGK-08-91520546260.490.971.171.2318
1_Au_HGK-08-93422470480.761.171.761.6633
1_Au_HGK-08-96442470281.261.463.252.4019
1_Au_HGK-18-180326338120.672.292.322.4311
1_Au_HGK-18-180344372280.301.130.891.1726
1_Au_HGK-18-182352392400.450.531.890.8834
   Average340.771.272.111.7624
West Area         
ZoneHoleFromToLengthCu %Au g/tAg g/tCuEqEst. True Width
2_Au_HGK-07-51422458360.330.581.090.7824
2_Au_HGK-07-52458474161.011.072.791.8511
2_Au_HGK-07-53338398600.830.862.811.5140
2_Au_HGK-07-54566584180.331.001.301.1012
2_Au_HGK-07-55408444360.650.721.841.2125
2_Au_HGK-08-107442464220.970.342.551.2515
2_Au_HGK-08-113400456560.942.312.342.7244
2_Au_HGK-08-58480498180.190.650.940.6912
2_Au_HGK-08-59350364142.011.795.023.4111
2_Au_HGK-08-60426440140.630.632.061.139
2_Au_HGK-08-63510520100.331.041.051.137
2_Au_HGK-08-78602612100.391.140.891.277
2_Au_HGK-08-86634654200.421.331.161.4413
2_Au_HGK-08-91698712140.391.011.821.179
2_Au_HGK-08-93474510361.101.263.482.0824
2_Au_HGK-08-96476506301.101.172.662.0120
2_Au_HGK-08-97434450161.870.883.932.5811
2_Au_HGK-18-180372424521.102.163.072.7747
2_Au_HGK-18-182416478620.440.821.601.0852
   Average280.791.182.301.7121
West Area         
ZoneHoleFromToLengthCu %Au g/tAg g/tCuEqEst. True Width
3_Au_HGK-07-53414426120.780.623.231.287
3_Au_HGK-08-107500510100.811.462.651.946
3_Au_HGK-08-11352252860.571.173.031.494
3_Au_HGK-08-96554576221.321.062.882.1512
3_Au_HGK-08-9746046880.981.002.731.774
3_Au_HGK-18-18045245860.811.384.061.905
   Average110.981.073.021.829
Central Area         
ZoneHoleFromToLengthCu %Au g/tAg g/tCuEqEst. True Width
4_Au_HGK-07-29240272320.682.971.722.9530
4_Au_HGK-07-3220721260.070.140.200.175
4_Au_HGK-07-4634835680.590.912.761.327
4_Au_HGK-08-62272284122.681.114.793.5611
4_Au_HGK-08-65294304101.440.211.541.619
4_Au_HGK-20-198330340101.381.196.842.359
4_Au_HGK-22-255298320220.940.262.471.1719
   Average141.081.372.752.1512
Central Area         
ZoneHoleFromToLengthCu %Au g/tAg g/tCuEqEst. True Width
6_Au_HGK-07-29274288141.011.852.782.4413
6_Au_HGK-07-46364396320.370.891.171.0630
6_Au_HGK-08-62286314282.871.694.304.1926
6_Au_HGK-20-19834435391.133.353.483.708
6_Au_HGK-20-198355368130.760.902.821.4712
   Average191.321.492.762.4816
Central Area         
ZoneHoleFromToLengthCu %Au g/tAg g/tCuEqEst. True Width
7_Cu_HGK-08-62242256140.980.502.911.3911
7_Cu_HGK-08-65282294120.820.111.280.929
7_Cu_HGK-20-19831031661.040.503.191.445
   Average110.930.352.351.2210
Central Area         
ZoneHoleFromToLengthCu %Au g/tAg g/tCuEqEst. True Width
9_Cu_HGK-08-62130156261.120.432.831.4717
9_Cu_HGK-22-255152174222.020.696.052.6013
   Average241.530.554.301.9924
PEA Pit Area         
ZoneHoleFromToLengthCu %Au g/tAg g/tCuEqEst. True Width
5_Au_HGK-18-1803278461.291.134.162.1838
5_Au_HGK-18-1823590551.601.344.872.6741
5_Au_HGK-21-2113454201.120.963.511.8819
   Average401.401.204.372.3534
PEA Pit Area         
ZoneHoleFromToLengthCu %Au g/tAg g/tCuEqEst. True Width
10_Au_HGK-07-28174186120.720.943.221.4612
10_Au_HGK-07-32128146180.761.482.261.9017
10_Au_HGK-18-185128148201.050.884.131.7618
10_Au_HGK-22-230292302100.301.790.921.6710
   Average150.771.222.851.7311
PEA Pit Area         
ZoneHoleFromToLengthCu %Au g/tAg g/tCuEqEst. True Width
8_Au_LGK-06-066076160.340.130.930.4416
8_Au_LGK-07-20114134200.470.271.320.6919
8_Au_LGK-07-24106120140.420.210.900.5813
8_Au_LGK-07-24134198640.150.290.640.3860
8_Au_LGK-07-29401781380.410.100.770.50135
8_Au_LGK-07-29200228280.400.201.180.5627
8_Au_LGK-07-3258102440.240.380.690.5442
8_Au_LGK-07-32117128110.050.060.200.1011
8_Au_LGK-07-32146164180.170.380.550.4617
8_Au_LGK-07-38117134170.380.171.040.5216
8_Au_LGK-07-47178232540.490.121.210.5953
8_Au_LGK-07-49152190380.550.221.350.7338
8_Au_LGK-08-101170182120.350.230.520.5312
8_Au_LGK-08-62156242860.410.161.390.5483
8_Au_LGK-08-65180208280.360.120.600.4627
8_Au_LGK-18-185148206580.300.741.470.8853
8_Au_LGK-20-198214238240.480.221.630.6623
8_Au_LGK-21-205100164640.540.221.700.7260
8_Au_LGK-21-205198230320.550.361.980.8430
8_Au_LGK-21-207702041340.470.161.140.61125
8_Au_LGK-21-2083880420.780.322.521.0539
8_Au_LGK-21-208114178640.350.120.970.4560
8_Au_LGK-21-2127282100.640.522.081.069
8_Au_LGK-21-212118167490.190.450.920.5445
8_Au_LGK-21-2121682681000.250.320.950.5193
8_Au_LGK-21-21341138970.210.480.830.5893
8_Au_LGK-21-213148186380.250.140.700.3637
8_Au_LGK-21-21464160960.310.471.390.6792
8_Au_LGK-22-228112182700.450.171.330.5970
8_Au_LGK-22-22934113790.510.181.360.6678
8_Au_LGK-22-231120154340.560.291.740.8034
8_Au_LGK-22-232351361010.540.252.630.76101
8_Au_LGK-22-23334132980.740.241.840.9498
8_Au_LGK-22-2357498240.290.521.270.7024
8_Au_LGK-22-235150176260.350.230.980.5326
8_Au_LGK-22-236108144360.280.330.810.5435
8_Au_LGK-22-25517417622.660.676.523.232
8_Au_LGK-22-255176190140.790.192.250.9613
8_Au_LGK-22-255196206100.800.332.691.089
Average   480.410.271.290.6335
          

Table 2. Kwanika Central - Select high-angle historical drill hole collar information

HoleCollar XCollar YCollar ZCollar
Azimuth		Collar DipFinal Length
K-06-0635157161565231010270-55243
K-07-20351537615631899990-60379
K-07-243514336156364100490-65453
K-07-283516246156248981314-55438
K-07-293516246156248981265-55496
K-07-303516246156248981270-80712
K-07-3235161561563561000270-60465
K-07-38351436615620299890-65585
K-07-463517286156201979270-55624
K-07-47351427615612398897-53423
K-07-49351430615615299687-46392
K-07-5135142961561529960-90694
K-07-5235143161562059980-90664
K-07-5335142961561219880-90559
K-07-54351369615625910030-90688
K-07-553513596156171986172-87651
K-08-5835136361562119970-90587
K-08-59351281615609498390-80609
K-08-6035128761561509850-90587
K-08-623516396156148979270-58758
K-08-63351291615621310000-90603
K-08-653516586156104978270-58658
K-08-78351204615620110030-90685
K-08-86351287615625810040-90762
K-08-9035113461562251009190-87825
K-08-91351203615625310040-90797
K-08-9335120761561539950-90752
K-08-9635113661561549860-90771
K-08-9735120861561029840-90844
K-08-10135167961566051013270-55487
K-08-10735113061561099850-90774
K-08-113351442615620799885-80664
K-18-1803514996156313999181-66665
K-18-1823514996156313999181-75551
K-18-1853515266156313999280-68321
K-20-1983516886156312995240-56965
K-21-2053514536156290100190-65267
K-21-207351486615625599690-65213
K-21-2083514866156255996120-65222
K-21-2113515476156317998180-50174
K-21-2123514746156366100390-65274
K-21-2133515126156416100690-60219
K-21-2143515006156460100990-60222
K-22-2283516386156145978300-45198
K-22-2293516156156120985270-52217
K-22-2303515916156091986320-45398
K-22-2313514766156219993120-45212
K-22-232351476615622099395-45197
K-22-2333514876156253995100-45188
K-22-2353514926156551101485-55242
K-22-2363514896156638101385-55279
K-22-2553516176156083989298-65552
       

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Kwanika
An independent assay Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program has been in place throughout the drilling campaigns carried out by Serengeti and Northwest Copper since 2006. Control samples have included Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), pulp blanks, and quarter-core twin samples (field duplicates).

CRMs were prepared by CDN Resource Labs Ltd. (CDN) of Langley, BC or by Ore Research & Exploration P/L in Australia. Most of the standards used are certified for both copper and gold values. Two standards are not certified for gold and are deemed “Provisional”. Blank material comprised packets of pulverized barren material. The 2020-2021 drilling campaign used a certified blank, also prepared by CDN. Pulp blanks are used to assess contamination during assaying. During 2021, a small number of coarse blanks (unmineralized garden stone) were used to assess contamination during preparation.

Twin samples were produced by cutting the initial core sample interval in half and leaving one half in the core box. The half to be sent to the laboratory for analyses was then quartered by cutting each piece in half again and putting one quarter of the core in one sample bag and the other quarter of the core in a separate sample bag. Twin samples are generally used to assess sampling precision and mineralization homogeneity.

A full report on QA/QC is available in the 2023 PEA technical report.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information 

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest’s exploration property interests; the Company’s ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company’s goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest’s expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company’s mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com). 

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

1 See NI 43-101 technical report titled “Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment” dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.
2CuEq assumes long term USD metal prices of $2210/oz gold, $4.25/lbs copper and $27.70/oz silver, calculated as follows:CuEq = Cu % + (Au g/t /31.1035g/oz * $2210/oz) / ($4.25/lb * 2204.62lbs/t) * 100 + (Ag g/t /31.1035g/oz * $27.70/oz) / ($4.25/lb*2204.62lbs/t) * 0
3 Holes within 30 degrees of dip direction and moderate to high angle to zone, low-angle holes are filtered out.
4 CuEq assumes long term USD metal prices of $2210/oz gold, $4.25/lbs copper and $27.70/oz silver, calculated as follows: Cu % + (Au g/t /31.1035g/oz * $2210/oz) / ($4.25/lbs * 2204.62lbs/t) * 100 + (Ag g/t /31.1035g/oz * $27.70/oz) / ($4.25/lbs*2204.62lbs/t) * 100
5 Assays from current exploration database, values are uncapped
6 Estimated true widths based on collar dip and average zone dip (180 - (zone dip + collar dip))

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92443fe9-536e-4eeb-85ea-6f21a09bbede


