Introducing The Next Evolution of Highway: From Carrier Identity to Load-Level Protection

DALLAS, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway, the leader in Carrier Identity® solutions, announced the launch of Load Lock+ and Exclusion Intel —two powerful products—offering a major expansion to the Highway platform that delivers load-level protection, real-time tracking, and end-to-end compliance for freight brokers. Over the past three years, Highway has helped brokers move away from assumptions to feel confident of three critical factors before a load is booked:

Who is moving the load - A verified carrier with the authorization to haul the load.

Where is the carrier located - Real-time, ELD-based tracking without check calls.

Can this carrier haul the load - Continuous load-level compliance—eliminating risk before it starts.



“Our industry has been relying on fragmented, assumption-based visibility for too long, it leaves brokers exposed to fraud and blind spots.” stated, Jordan Graft, CEO & Founder at Highway “At Highway, visibility means verification—meaning, we give brokers proof before ever booking a load. We’re setting the new standard for load-level protection, ensuring brokers have the real-time data they need to make informed, confident decisions.”

The Next Evolution: Full Scope Load Level Compliance

Load Lock+

Highway’s newest offering, Load Lock+, is an extension to its Load Lock product, providing fully automated, 100% ELD-powered tracking with true visibility to a broker’s loads. Load Lock+ leverages Highway’s unprecedented volume of direct ELD connections for the industry’s first ever automated vehicle assignment, dynamic geofencing, and proximity adaptive tracking. Delivering real-time freight visibility and minimizing risk, Load Lock+ ensures end-to-end monitoring without the guesswork.

Key Features

Automated Intelligent Vehicle Assignment: Automated vehicle assignment by analyzing real-time truck locations, committed loads, and travel trajectories—eliminating manual coordination while continuously optimizing selections.

Unverified Vehicles Visibility: Provides greater visibility into the vehicles hauling your freight, making it easier to identify vehicles that are not insured. Modern Location Geofencing: Introduces multiple approach geofences to provide greater clarity on a vehicle's journey to pickup or delivery.

Dynamic Location Based Tracking: Ultra-high-frequency tracking that intelligently adapts based on the vehicle's proximity to critical points in its journey.



In a recent case, Load Lock+ notified KCH Transportation, a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services, of a load that was assigned to pick up in California but pinged in Minnesota instead. The instant alert allowed KCH to act fast, preventing a potential theft before it could happen.

Garrett Barnes, Vice President of Solutions at KCH Transportation states:

"With Load Lock+ and ELD tracking, we don’t have to ask carriers to download an app, turn on tracking, or mess with their phone settings—it’s all hands-free. Plus, it helps us catch things we might’ve missed before, like when a carrier hands off a load without telling us. It’s a game-changer for tracking and visibility."

Exclusion Intel

How it Works

Exclusion Intel reveals the specific exclusions within a carrier's Motor Truck Cargo Insurance policy—critical details not found on standard Certificates of Insurance (COIs).

With Exclusion Intel, you can:

Identify coverage gaps before assigning loads

Ensure compliance with shipper-specific insurance requirements

Match carriers with appropriate loads based on their coverage

Reduce the risk of claims disputes and uncovered losses

Proactively address potential issues before they become problems



By analyzing full policy documents, Highway categorizes exclusions by type, empowering brokers to make informed load assignment decisions while ensuring compliance with shipper requirements. To learn more about Highway and these new enhancements, connect with the Highway team here.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com

