Highway Launches Partner Program to Strengthen Trust, Security, and Go-To-Market Alignment Across Freight Technology Ecosystem

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway, the leader in Carrier Identity® and freight fraud prevention, today announced the formal launch of its Partner Program, a new framework designed to recognize and support partners who deeply integrate, co-sell, and go-to-market alongside Highway to deliver secure, more reliable freight operations.

The program formalizes how Highway collaborates with partners to help the entire freight ecosystem reduce fraud risk, strengthen identity verification, and create more secure digital freight workflows. As fraud tactics evolve, technology alignment across the freight ecosystem has become essential, not optional.

“Freight fraud doesn’t happen in silos, and prevention can’t either,” said Jayson Peterson, VP of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Highway. “Our Partner Program brings together the platforms brokers rely on every day with Highway’s Carrier Identity® solutions, so trust and security become embedded across systems, not layered on afterwards. This is about creating a unified front against fraud.”

As part of the new program, Highway is introducing a framework that recognizes partners who demonstrate shared commitment to identity-first freight workflows, full technical integration, and strong go-to-market collaboration with Highway.

The partner program reflects the depth of commitment and strategic alignment between Highway across:

Integration of identity-first verification into core broker workflows

Joint customer solutions that materially reduce fraud exposure

Intelligence sharing that strengthens network-wide protection

Collaboration on partner enablement initiatives

Highway’s partner ecosystem plays a critical role in expanding fraud prevention beyond a single platform and into the broader transportation technology landscape.

The launch of the Partner Program comes as freight fraud grows more sophisticated, with threats increasingly exploiting trusted systems and legitimate access. Highway’s ecosystem ensures identity verification and fraud prevention remain consistent wherever freight decisions are made.

“Our partners are an extension of the trust framework we’re building across freight,” Peterson added. “Together, we’re making identity verification a shared responsibility and a shared advantage.”

