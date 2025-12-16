Highway and Carrier1 Partner to Streamline Carrier Onboarding and Security

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway , the leading provider of Carrier Identity solutions, announced today its first ever integration with a carrier-based Transportation Management System (TMS). Through a strategic partnership with Carrier1, a modern operations platform for carriers, Highway and Carrier1 combine identity solutions and seamless onboarding to carriers.

This milestone extends Highway’s secure identity infrastructure deeper into the carrier ecosystem, giving Carrier1 users a faster, safer, and more seamless way to onboard and authenticate within their platform.

“Carriers are under pressure to move faster and operate more efficiently, and that starts with how they access the systems they rely on every day,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. “By connecting Carrier1 with Highway carrier identity tools, we are providing carriers with a secure and straightforward experience instead of a drawn-out onboarding process.”

Key benefits for carriers include:

Faster onboarding - Carriers can complete setup and validation in a few steps, which cuts the time between signup and first use.

Secure, trusted access - Highway identity checks help confirm that the correct, authorized carrier is using Carrier1 and reduces exposure to fraud and impersonation.

Simple sign in - After verification, carriers can access Carrier1 quickly and focus on dispatch and daily operations.



“With Highway embedded directly into Carrier1, carriers are now able to securely onboard and authenticate to the platform in seconds,” said Jake Papa, Co-Founder at Carrier1. “This allows carriers to focus on dispatching and getting paid faster, rather than worrying about setting up their TMS account.”

Carrier1 expects to expand its use of Highway beyond onboarding and sign-in. Future plans include support for asset management, connections to electronic logging devices, and TFX tools that connect carrier capacity to Highway network partners. These updates are intended to give carriers more control over their data, equipment, and business relationships.

Together, Highway and Carrier1 are working to create more secure, and efficient carrier identity checks, a standard part of everyday operations for trucking companies, so carriers can spend more time moving freight and less time managing accounts and credentials.

About Carrier1

Carrier1 is a modern, carrier-focused operations platform that goes beyond a traditional TMS. Carrier1 serves as the single piece of technology a trucking carrier needs to thrive and expand. The platform integrates with a carrier’s existing partners (factoring companies, ELD’s, & payment providers), manages critical tasks like dispatch, communication, and driver payments, and bundles essential services (insurance, fuel programs, parking, parts, and nationwide discounts) for every member on the platform. By automating connectivity between carriers and freight providers, Carrier1 makes daily operations seamless and efficient, ultimately improving margins, increasing revenue, and putting the power back in the hands of truckers.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com .

