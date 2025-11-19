Highway Strengthens McLeod Software Integration to Include Real-Time Tracking and Shipment Visibility

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway , the leader in Carrier Identity® and compliance solutions, announced its real-time tracking and visibility feature, Load Lock+ is now a certified integration with McLeod Software , an industry leader in Transportation Management Software (TMS) for freight brokers, carriers and 3PLs.

Load Lock+ provides fully automated, 100% ELD-powered tracking with true visibility to a broker’s loads.

The McLeod Shipment Visibility Certification confirms that Highway delivers real-time tracking and end-to-end monitoring seamlessly to McLeod’s PowerBroker.

“True visibility isn’t just about knowing where a truck is, it’s about knowing who is moving your freight and having confidence with every mile,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. “Our partnership with McLeod brings identity-driven visibility directly into the TMS workflows that brokers rely on every day, unlocking real-time data and automation that strengthens security and improves efficiency.”

How Highway and McLeod Work Together

Automated, ELD-Powered Visibility – Leverage 100% ELD-based trafficking directly inside McLeod PowerBroker, eliminating manual check-calls and giving teams real-time load updates without chasing carriers.

– Leverage 100% ELD-based trafficking directly inside McLeod PowerBroker, eliminating manual check-calls and giving teams real-time load updates without chasing carriers. Smart Shipment Monitoring – Utilize dynamic geofencing and proximity-based tracking to automatically increase tracking frequency near pickup and delivery without manual workflow adjustments.

– Utilize dynamic geofencing and proximity-based tracking to automatically increase tracking frequency near pickup and delivery without manual workflow adjustments. Seamless Workflows – Users can track, monitor, and manage shipments natively inside their McLeod TMS, streamlining workflows and keeping teams productive.

“Highway continues to innovate to serve the industry. Their strong foundation in Carrier Identity enables a reliable and differentiated shipment visibility solution,” said Ahmed Ebrahim, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Integrations at McLeod Software. “McLeod Software is excited to onboard Highway’s Load lock+ solution into our integrations ecosystem serving our mutual customers.”

Through this partnership and certification, Highway and McLeod will continue to expand integrated visibility features across Load Lock and Load Lock+, delivering enhanced fraud prevention, automated carrier verification, and real-time intelligence directly inside McLeod PowerBroker.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. McLeod’s customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. For more information, visit mcleodsoftware.com

