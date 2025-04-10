Revive Therapeutics to Investigate Bucillamine’s Potential in Cancer Treatment

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases, rare disorders, and medical countermeasures, announced today that it has been contacted by a prominent clinical researcher from a U.S. University Cancer Institute. The researcher aims to investigate Bucillamine’s potential as a cancer treatment, particularly for boosting anti-tumor effects in patients with advanced solid tumors. This evaluation of Bucillamine in solid tumors would be integrated into a broader study, supported by funding from the NIH and/or other government entities. This proposed research builds on our strategy of evaluating novel uses of Bucillamine in academic and government supporting studies, including the partnership with Defence R&D Canada – Suffield Research Centre, an agency of the Canadian Department of National Defence, evaluating Bucillamine as a potential treatment for nerve agent exposure. Results from this study are expected shortly.

Rationale of Bucillamine in Cancer

Numerous nucleic acid-based therapies are under development for treating patients with advanced solid tumors. The high death rates linked to these cancers, both in the United States and worldwide, underscore the urgent need for better treatment options. Delivering external nucleic acid-based agents into the tumor microenvironment (“TME”) offers a promising approach to achieving targeted and powerful anti-tumor effects. The TME is marked by low oxygen levels and elevated reduced glutathione, which can destabilize drugs through nanoparticle breakdown in acidic or oxygen-deprived conditions. Additionally, various obstacles hinder both viral and non-viral delivery methods from effectively reaching the TME and releasing their therapeutic cargo. Adjusting the TME’s permeability or retention properties has been proposed as a way to boost the uptake of nucleic acid drugs given systemically, and the influence of these factors on patient outcomes in solid tumor cases remains a key focus of research.1 It is suggested that Bucillamine, a potential non-toxic supplement to certain solid tumor treatments, could act as a thiol donor to neutralize reactive oxygen species, replenish the reduced glutathione in the TME, and thereby amplify antitumor effects, presenting a potential application for this compound.

Michael Frank, CEO of Revive, commented: “We look forward to collaborating with a top U.S. cancer institute to investigate Bucillamine’s potential for solid tumors, confirming its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, since inflammation and oxidative stress are recognized contributors to cancer initiation and growth.”

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. Revive prioritizes its drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA, such as Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of nerve agent exposure and long COVID. Revive is also advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics through various programs. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the Company's cannabinoids, psychedelics and infectious diseases programs.

