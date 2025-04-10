OTC Markets Group Welcomes Marblegate Capital Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Marblegate Capital Corporation (OTCQX: MGTE; MGTEW), a vertically integrated, full-service fleet operator and specialty financer lender in the New York City taxi market, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Marblegate Capital Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols “MGTE” and “MGTEW.”

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Marblegate Capital Corporation

Marblegate Capital Corporation (MCC) is a vertically integrated, full-service fleet operator and specialty financer lender in the New York City (NYC) taxi market.

MCC specializes in NYC taxi medallions, as a lender, owner, and fleet operator. With a loan portfolio collateralized by more than 1,700 medallions and over 2,000 medallions owned, we believe that we are the largest lender and owner of NYC taxi medallions as well as one of the largest NYC medallion fleet operators.* What differentiates us is our end-to-end understanding of the taxi business and position as the most impactful player in the industry driving positive change.

Marblegate Asset Management (Marblegate) is MCC’s external manager. Founded in 2008, Marblegate is an investment management firm that focuses on distressed and special situation investing. As a turnaround-oriented investors, the firm utilizes in-house financial and operational restructuring expertise to transform troubled companies and assets. Marblegate takes a hands-on approach to drive positive business transformations amid complexity to create value and sustainable results.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

* Data as of 9/30/24 and includes medallions that are not currently registered with the TLC