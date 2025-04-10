The Lovesac Company Appoints Heidi Cooley as Chief Brand and Marketing Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), the Designed for Life home and technology brand, today announced the appointment of Heidi Cooley as Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, effective April 23, 2025. Ms. Cooley will be the first Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for Lovesac and will lead all aspects of marketing, eCommerce and brand strategy for the Company. She will report to Mary Fox, President, and serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heidi to the Lovesac family,” said Shawn Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Lovesac. “With a remarkable track record of brand-building and a deep understanding of today’s consumer, she brings exactly the kind of leadership and creativity we need to fuel this next phase of growth into new product categories. Beyond her impressive track record, Heidi is also a strong cultural fit. She shares our values and our passion for Designed for Life products and tailored customer acquisition engines. She is an omni-channel marketing maven. I am confident she will be a significant driver to reaching our goals of three million Lovesac households by 2030 and building the most loved home brand in America.”

Ms. Cooley is a seasoned marketing executive with 20 years of experience driving growth across public and private companies. Most recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs, she played a pivotal role in transforming the multi-billion dollar brand into a cultural zeitgeist, driving record profitability and significant shareholder value. She is credited for defining an industry-leading digital and social-first approach to category disruption and leadership, unlocking valuable consumer audiences worldwide. Prior to Crocs, Ms. Cooley served as Vice President of Marketing at Sports Authority.

Recognized as an innovative leader, Ms. Cooley has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of Forbes’ 2024 World's Most Influential CMOs and landing spots on Forbes' Entrepreneurial CMO and Ad Age's Leading Women list. She is well-known across the marketing industry and her peers for her consumer-centric approach to brand strategy, creative innovation, global vision and ability to uniquely reach consumers through data-driven insights.

“With a clear vision, authentic Design for Life philosophy, community of ardent fans, passionate team, and a culture that isn’t afraid to have a little fun, I’m thrilled to join Lovesac at such an exciting time in its growth,” said Heidi Cooley. “Lovesac has a track record of breakthrough innovation and great business performance. I can’t wait to join the team to build upon that foundation with a fan-first marketing approach that drives meaningful consumer connections and long-term profitable growth."

A change-maker and zealous leader, Ms. Cooley also lends her expertise on the Board of Directors for Fellow and the Regional Board of Directors for the American Red Cross Colorado & Wyoming Region. She holds a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University Global and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, the Sactionals Reclining seat, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, the PillowSac™ Accent Chair, an immersive surround sound home theater system called StealthTech, and an innovative sofa seating solution called EverCouch™. As a recipient of Repreve's 7th Annual Champions of Sustainability Award, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by a physical retail presence in the form of Lovesac branded showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC and STEALTHTECH, are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

