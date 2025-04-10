CRB Named Rockwell Automation EPC Partner of the Year

Kansas City, Missouri, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB, a leading provider of engineering, architecture, construction, consulting solutions, and control systems integration is honored to be recognized as the Rockwell Automation Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Partner of the Year. The honor underscores the strength of the firm’s collaboration and shared commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions for life sciences and food and beverage clients.

“Our partnership with Rockwell Automation enhances our ability to tackle complex technical challenges with integrated, forward-thinking solutions,” said Sam Kitchell, Chief Operating Officer at CRB. “This recognition highlights the impact of our collaboration in delivering seamless project execution and value to our clients.”

The award reflects the strength of a partnership rooted in shared vision and technical excellence, Kitchell said. By combining CRB’s deep industry expertise with Rockwell Automation’s cutting-edge technologies, the two companies are setting a new standard for collaborative innovation – proving that when engineering precision meets digital transformation, the results can redefine what’s possible for clients and their projects.

"We are incredibly proud to congratulate CRB on being named the Rockwell Automation EPC Partner of the Year,” said Polo Paredes, Regional Director of the Rockwell Automation EPC Partner Program. “This prestigious award is a testament to CRB's exceptional capabilities and their unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions. Our EPC Partner Program is designed to foster collaboration and drive excellence, and CRB's recognition highlights the significant impact of our joint efforts in advancing industrial automation and digital transformation. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and achieving even greater milestones together."

As a full-service engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting firm, CRB sets itself apart with in-house control systems integration capabilities, providing a holistic approach to project delivery. By combining CRB’s deep expertise in design and project execution with Rockwell’s cutting-edge automation and digital solutions, this partnership streamlines project delivery and enhances operational efficiency. Clients benefit from early design collaboration, accelerated implementation timelines, and integrated control systems that improve reliability and performance. Additionally, the ability to align early with Rockwell ensures projects stay on schedule and within budget, while delivering future-ready, scalable solutions that drive long-term success in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven industry.

“Through this partnership, we’ve expanded our relationships across Rockwell’s organization, strengthening our ability to deliver integrated solutions,” said Jim Vortherms, Sr. Director of Control Systems Integration at CRB. “From early-stage design to full-scale implementation, our collaboration enables a more cohesive, high-performing project experience.”

CRB looks forward to continuing this valuable partnership with Rockwell Automation, driving innovation and efficiency for clients across industries.

About CRB

