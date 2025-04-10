Dragonfly Energy Wins the 2025 “Battery Technology Company of the Year” CleanTech Breakthrough Award

Selected from thousands of nominations across 14 countries, Dragonfly Energy was named “Battery Technology Company of the Year” for its industry-leading innovations in lithium battery technology.

Dragonfly Energy Named Battery Technology Company of the Year at CleanTech Breakthrough Awards

RENO, Nev., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, has been named the “Battery Technology Company of the Year” in the 2nd annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award recognizes Dragonfly Energy’s patented innovations in dry electrode lithium battery cell manufacturing and its proprietary Dragonfly IntelLigence® technology. Submissions were evaluated by CleanTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization focused on identifying the top companies, products, and services across the global climate and clean technology landscape.

Dragonfly Energy emerged among thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide and was recognized for its world-class innovations in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing.

“Dragonfly Energy is setting new benchmarks in energy storage through innovation, sustainability, and execution,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of CleanTech Breakthrough. “We believe the Company’s patented dry electrode cell manufacturing process represents a significant leap forward in scalable, eco-conscious battery production. Combined with its proprietary Dragonfly IntelLigence® technology—which overcomes many of the limitations of traditional Bluetooth-based battery communication—we believe Dragonfly Energy delivers a more intelligent, reliable, and future-ready energy storage solution. These advancements are what earned Dragonfly Energy our 2025 ‘Battery Technology Company of the Year’ award.”

At the core of Dragonfly Energy’s innovation is its patented dry electrode battery cell manufacturing process, which eliminates the need for toxic solvents and enables a more sustainable, cost-effective pathway to domestic lithium battery production. Validated by third-party analysis for its economic and environmental advantages, the process reduces energy consumption, lowers capital expenditures, and allows for flexible, scalable deployment in decentralized manufacturing environments. Importantly, the Company’s technology enables the production of PFAS-free battery cells and has successfully demonstrated compatibility with high-purity recycled materials—such as those sourced through Aqua Metals—further strengthening its commitment to circularity and responsible supply chains.

Complementing its manufacturing breakthroughs is Dragonfly IntelLigence®, a proprietary battery communication and monitoring technology designed to optimize performance, enhance safety, and improve the user experience. Unlike traditional Bluetooth-based systems, Dragonfly IntelLigence® enables seamless, direct communication between connected batteries and system components through a robust, hardwired network. This advanced platform supports real-time data visualization, remote diagnostics, and smarter energy management—capabilities that are increasingly critical as energy systems become more complex and distributed.

“Our products are trusted across a wide range of industries—from leading RV manufacturers to large-scale commercial fleet operators,” said Dr. Denis Phares, chief executive officer of Dragonfly Energy. “We’re committed to not only meeting today’s energy storage demands, but also shaping the future of the industry through advanced performance, reliability, and sustainable innovation. Being recognized by CleanTech Breakthrough is a meaningful validation of our technology and our vision as we continue to drive progress in the lithium battery space.”

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

About CleanTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough, LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough, LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

