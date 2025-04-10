Cycurion Announces Reginald S. Bailey, Sr Joins Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces that industry veteran Reginald S. Bailey, Sr. has joined its Board of Directors, effective from the close of the Company’s recent de-SPAC transaction.

Reginald S. Bailey is a high-performance operator that drives growth and profitability with complex operations. He is an accomplished entrepreneur with over 29 years of experience in C-suite roles to include CEO and COO. With a proven track record to scaling companies from startup to multimillion-dollar operations, Mr. Bailey combines entrepreneurial vision with disciplined leadership to deliver superior results for investors and stakeholders. In previous leadership roles and client engagements with George Washington University, Worldwide Network Services, AAR Corp and Hofmann Brands, Mr. Bailey has led supply chain & IT reengineering initiatives, global infrastructure operations for National Defense initiatives in post-conflict environments, M&A initiatives and brand expansions.

Mr. Bailey commented, “I am thrilled at the opportunity to help guide Cycurion with my fellow Board members and look forward to many years of success and growth. Cycurion offers an important service among industries where cybersecurity is paramount, and I believe they are developing best practices to address these regularly evolving issues.”

Mr. Bailey is a co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Cysurance LLC, a Wilmington Delaware-based next-generation, InsurTech Managing General Agency (MGA) that certifies security products and solution providers with warranty certifications and cyber insurance solutions. He also serves as Managing Principal of BoxTop Growth Partners, a boutique advisory firm helping early-stage and high-growth businesses scale through capital strategy, brand development, M&A advisory, and operational transformation. Prior to Cysurance, Mr. Bailey served as the CEO of Hofmann Brands of Syracuse, NY where he transformed the regional consumer brand into one of the top-ranked brands with national distribution across thousands of retail outlets. Prior to Hofmann, Mr. Bailey co-founded and led Washington, DC-based, Worldwide Network Services, LLC (WWNS), which was one of the fastest growing SBA-certified defense contracting companies in the country, specializing in the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of private networks within hazardous, remote, or geographically challenged environments worldwide. Mr. Bailey earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.

“Reginald’s technology development, operational and investment experience add important elements to our Board,” said Kevin Kelly, Cycurion CEO. “We look forward to collaborating closely with him and the rest of the Board to continue to drive shareholder value and create new opportunities for growth.”

About Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.

Forward looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.

Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in that filing with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

