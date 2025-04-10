House of Doge and 21Shares Form Exclusive Partnership to Launch Dogecoin ETPs Globally

MIAMI, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, is proud to announce an exclusive global partnership with 21Shares AG, one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), to launch the only Dogecoin ETPs globally endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation. This partnership represents a significant step toward providing registered, institutional-grade exposure to Dogecoin, one of the most community-driven and widely recognized digital assets.

As part of the partnership, 21Shares has filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Dogecoin ETF in the United States, pending regulatory approval.

Originally launched in 2013 as a light-hearted alternative to Bitcoin, Dogecoin has since grown into one of the most widely recognised and accessible cryptocurrencies, known for its fast transaction speeds, low fees, and increasing merchant adoption. Today, leading brands such as Microsoft and AMC Theatres accept Dogecoin as a payment method, reinforcing its role in mainstream finance. Guided by the community mantra, "Do Only Good Everyday," Dogecoin supporters have fueled global charitable efforts, tipping initiatives, and financial inclusivity campaigns.

“This partnership marks a very large step forward for the Dogecoin vision,” said Jens Wiechers, Advisory Board Member at House of Doge and Co-Executive Director of the Dogecoin Foundation. “Dogecoin was created to be a fun, accessible form of peer-to-peer money, and over the years, it has demonstrated real-world utility in payments, tipping, and charitable giving. For Dogecoin to reach its full potential as a global currency, institutional support and corporate partnerships are essential. This initiative with 21Shares provides a regulated path for institutions to participate in and amplify the ‘Dogecoin is Money’ vision, while still honoring the community’s spirit. Global adoption is critical, and we’re excited to take this next step – ensuring Dogecoin stays fun, but gains the credibility and backing needed to thrive at scale.”

“Our partnership with 21Shares demonstrates the evolving maturity and legitimacy of Dogecoin in the financial world,” said Sarosh Mistry, President and CEO of Sodexo North America and Director-Elect of House of Doge. “Institutional products will empower new types of investors to participate in the Dogecoin ecosystem, reinforcing its role as a leader in the future of digital assets.”

“Registered investment vehicles are essential for broadening access to digital assets, and Dogecoin’s growing adoption underscores its significance in the crypto ecosystem,” said Duncan Moir, President at 21Shares. “By partnering with the House of Doge, we are taking a pivotal step in bringing transparent and institutional-grade investment options to the market. This move reflects our commitment to expanding investor access to innovative and community-driven assets while maintaining the highest regulatory and operational standards.”

With over $7.3 billion in assets under management and listings on 11 major exchanges, including SIX Swiss Exchange, Nasdaq, and Euronext, 21Shares continues to drive the integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.

About House of Doge

The House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to transforming Dogecoin into a fully integrated and accessible global payment platform and currency. The House of Doge’s mission is to advance the mainstream adoption of Dogecoin by enhancing its utility through real-world applications.

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers. We were founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. In 2018, 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP, and we have a seven-year track-record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. In addition to our seven-year track record, 21Shares offers investors best-in-class research and unparalleled client service.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com .

About Dogecoin Foundation

The Dogecoin Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to developing open-source technology that enhances Dogecoin’s accessibility and utility as a peer-to-peer digital currency.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Angela Gorman

angela@houseofdoge.com