Inspirato Renews Strategic Partnerships with Andaz and Fairmont

DENVER, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club, announces the renewal and expansion of its strategic partnerships with Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort and Fairmont Kea Lani in Maui. This renewed partnership ensures exclusive member access to newly renovated, oceanfront private residences, steps from Wailea’s famous beaches.

Fairmont Kea Lani recently completed an extensive transformation, redefining luxury with redesigned suites and villas, unrivaled culinary offerings, and elevated guest experiences that embody true Aloha. Inspirato members can now take in unobstructed Maui sunsets from their private lanais, where every stay is elevated by the resort’s spacious oceanfront accommodations. As part of its enhanced offering at this iconic Wailea destination, Inspirato now includes elevated amenities such as daily breakfast— designed to make every moment more relaxed, seamless, and memorable.

“Our reimagined resort is a celebration of Maui’s culture, timeless beauty, and the spirit of aloha that’s woven into every element of the Fairmont Kea Lani experience,” said Michael Pye, General Manager at Fairmont Kea Lani. “From the thoughtfully redesigned suites and villas to our inspired dining and oceanfront experiences, we’re proud to welcome Inspirato members to a place where connection, comfort, and authentic Hawaiian hospitality come together in every stay.”

Due to strong demand and exceptional member feedback, Inspirato has deepened its partnership with Andaz Maui, further expanding its portfolio at the resort. The creative architectural concepts brought to life by the Andaz team provide the ultimate flexibility for families with Residence combinations available from three to fifteen bedrooms. As part of this exciting collaboration with Andaz, Inspirato members now have access to a collection of exclusive accommodations at the resort—headlined by a stunning 4-bedroom, 4,700-square-foot oceanfront villa that redefines tropical luxury.

"Inspirato guests are drawn to the elevated design and flexibility of our villas—perfect for multigenerational travel or group getaways, all just steps from Wailea Beach," said Richard Elliott, General Manager at Andaz Maui.

“Maui remains a top destination for our members, and Inspirato’s expanded partnerships help ensure access to in-demand luxury accommodations,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “We are committed to supporting the island’s recovery and rebuilding efforts, reinforcing our collective dedication to responsible tourism.”

For more information about Inspirato and its exclusive luxury travel offerings, visit inspirato.com.

