Nexxen Launches Health Offering to Reach Key Audiences with Accuracy and Scale

Data-driven, end-to-end platform enables marketing strategies that ensure compliance while maximizing impact across display, linear & Connected TV

Innovative integration with leading healthcare analytics company PurpleLab provides powerful audience-building and reporting tools

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen (NASDAQ: NEXN), a global, flexible advertising platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the launch of Nexxen Health, a new offering enabling health advertisers to run data-driven advertising campaigns that efficiently reach audiences and maximize impact across traditional and emerging formats, including display, linear and Connected TV (“CTV”), while maintaining privacy compliance.

A strategic component of the offering – an innovative integration between Nexxen’s proprietary audience discovery tool and PurpleLab®, a healthcare analytics company that holds the largest medical and pharmaceutical claims database in the US – can add additional layers of accuracy to pharmaceutical advertising campaigns while also extending reach with new patient and healthcare provider audiences.

“In a fast-changing, fragmented advertising and regulatory landscape, it’s critical for health and pharmaceutical brands to leverage flexible technology and powerful data that keeps them agile, precise and ready to capitalize on the opportunities emerging across display, CTV and linear,” said Chance Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer, Nexxen. “Nexxen simplifies healthcare advertising by offering scalable, high-quality video inventory alongside unique medical and pharmaceutical data solutions. Our approach enables precise audience discovery while maintaining compliance, supported by advanced planning tools, for measurable results.”

“We applaud Nexxen’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative, new ways to enhance campaign reach, optimization and measurement in the healthcare space,” said Kristy Quagliariello, Vice President, Programmatic Media, Klick Health. “We have been using Nexxen Discovery to yield critical insights for our growing roster of life sciences clients and are energized by how its integration of PurpleLab’s data promises to add a layer of qualification to our audiences prior to activation, and generate added levels of accuracy and insights for our clients.”

Nexxen’s integrated DSP and SSP offer health and pharmaceutical brands a direct path to premium, omnichannel inventory, driving efficiencies by maximizing match rates, reducing data loss and enabling real-time measurement, with real-time optimization to come in 2025. The platform’s audience discovery tool, Nexxen Discovery, optimizes audience quality through contextual refinement, while Nexxen TV Audiences, a dataset incorporating Nexxen’s unique automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data, enables coordination of health and pharmaceutical campaign reach across linear and digital.

Augmenting the power of Nexxen Discovery is a partnership with PurpleLab that integrates healthcare data from the country’s largest healthcare claims database with Nexxen’s contextual targeting capabilities. Through this partnership, Nexxen Discovery users will have the ability to activate and measure outcomes on approximately 500 privacy-safe and contextually relevant, direct-to-consumer healthcare audiences programmatically.

ABOUT NEXXEN

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.



Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

