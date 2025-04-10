Charging Robotics: Revoltz Launches Commercial Phase of PORTO EV in Israel with First 50 Vehicles Delivered to Exclusive Distributor

Marks First Global Commercial Rollout of the Innovative Last-Mile Micro EV

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging Robotics Inc. (OTC: CHEV), announced today that its affiliate, Revoltz Ltd. (of which Charging Robotics owns 19.9%), has started the official launch of its commercial phase in Israel for the PORTO EV, its flagship electric micro vehicle tailored for last-mile delivery. This milestone follows the recent regulatory approval by the Israeli Standards Institute and signifies the first global commercial deployment of the PORTO EV.

Built for agility and function, the PORTO EV features:

High-volume cargo space over both axles

Full-day range on a single charge

License-free operation for users 16+ (under Israeli regulation)



Revoltz has delivered the first 50 units to its exclusive distributor in Israel, initiating sales operations across key urban centers. This delivery is part of a previously announced five-year, $2.7 million distribution agreement, which includes an initial commitment of 150 vehicles in the first year. The five-year agreement includes annual milestones and scaled-up sales targets, with the distributor providing service and maintenance for the PORTO EVs, focusing mainly on the local delivery market.

“This marks a major leap from development to deployment,” said Amir Zaid, CEO and co-founder of Revoltz. “Starting commercial sales in Israel, validates the strong demand for sustainable, high-performance solutions in last-mile delivery. We are excited to see PORTO EVs hit the streets and contribute to cleaner, more efficient urban transport.”

The Israeli distributor will manage sales, service, and maintenance operations and is actively targeting local delivery fleets, logistics companies, and small businesses seeking cost-effective and environmentally friendly urban mobility.

The commercial rollout comes as the demand for compact electric vehicles continues to rise, particularly in dense urban environments where noise, pollution, and congestion are key concerns.

About Revoltz Ltd.

Revoltz Ltd., an affiliate of Charging Robotics Ltd., specializes in the design and manufacture of high-end, mini electric vehicles, bridging the gap between traditional automotive design and emerging micro-mobility solutions. Revoltz is committed to creating cutting-edge designs that revolutionize the micro-mobility sector.

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Our stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including in automatic car parks where the company’s system allowing EVs to charge in places where drivers can’t connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit: https://www.chargingrobotics.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Charging Robotics, and its subsidiary Charging Robotics Ltd. (together, the “Company”), they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, the Company uses forward looking statements when it discusses how Revoltz is aiming to revolutionize the last-mile delivery market with our PORTO EVs and how Revoltz eagerly anticipates scaling its operations and reinforcing its position as a micro-mobility leader.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of any third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact: