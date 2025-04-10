DNA Sequencing Industry Poised for Rapid Growth, Projected to Hit $34.8 Billion by 2029

Boston, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Global DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied and Clinical Markets” is expected to grow from $14.8 billion in 2024 to $34.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report explores DNA sequencing’s current and future market potential, analyzing drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It covers technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS), third-generation sequencing (TGS), pyrosequencing, and Sanger sequencing. The market is segmented by product and service, end user, application, and disease category. It also includes profiles of the major companies, analyzing their business segments, financials, and recent market developments. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with specific countries in each region spotlighted.

The demand for personalized medicine, targeted therapies, and molecular diagnostics is rising. DNA sequencing is increasingly used in oncology, rare disease diagnosis, and prenatal testing, revolutionizing clinical practice and research. The report also focuses on emerging technologies and competitor activity, including product portfolios and patents.

The factors driving the market include:

Technological advances: New sequencing technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) have made DNA sequencing faster, less expensive, and more accurate.

Clinical diagnostics: DNA sequencing helps identify genetic disorders and guide treatments, improving patient care.

Precision medicine: Sequencing provides genetic information for personalized treatments, enhancing the effectiveness of medical care.

Noninvasive prenatal testing: NIPT uses a simple blood test to detect fetal genetic abnormalities, making prenatal care safer and more accurate.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $12.5 billion Market size forecast $34.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 18.6% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Technology, Product and Service, End User, Application, Disease Category Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea Market drivers Technological advances in sequencing techniques.

Growing applications of DNA sequencing in clinical diagnostics.

Expansion of precision medicine.

Increasing awareness and growth in noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

Interesting facts:

Rising adoption of DNA sequencing: DNA sequencing in clinical research is expected to grow significantly by the end of the forecast period.

Government and institutional support: Increased government and institutional support for genomics research and its applications drives market growth.

Emerging Startups: The industry is seeing the entry of new startups focusing on advanced technologies such as AI and data analytics.

Emerging startups

Element Biosciences

Twist Bioscience

MedGenome

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The DNA sequencing market is projected to grow from $12.5 billion in 2023 to $34.8 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period.

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

Technological advances in sequencing techniques and rising applications of DNA sequencing in clinical diagnostics are driving the market’s growth.

What segments are covered in the market?

Product and services, technology, application, end-user, and disease.

Which product and service segment will dominate the market in 2029?

The instruments and consumables segment will dominate the market.

Which region has the largest share of the market?

North America has the largest market share.

Market leaders include:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BGI

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GUARDANT HEALTH

ILLUMINA INC.

MYRIAD GENETICS INC.

OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC.

PACBIO

QIAGEN

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Other related reports include:

RNA Sequencing: Technologies and Global Markets: This report breaks down the market by products, technologies, applications, end users, and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). It also covers strategies, collaborations, regulations, and macroeconomic factors, providing insights into the competitive landscape, and customer needs. Additionally, it includes analyses and recommendations to help companies plan their strategies.

Next-generation Sequencing: Emerging Clinical Applications and Global Markets: This report covers technologies, applications, and companies. The report with a focus on the key sequencing technologies, research initiatives, and market drivers. It also examines the market by test complexity and clinical use, offering insights into future product demand. Specific applications like cancer and heart disease and regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are covered. Over 100 companies are profiled, and recent industry acquisitions and alliances are summarized.

