LEDVANCE Powers Ahead with PHASE EV™ Gen 2 Level 2 Commercial Charger

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE, a global leader in lighting and energy solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation PHASE EV™ Gen 2 Level 2 Commercial Charger, delivering a major leap forward in performance, connectivity, and installation flexibility for businesses expanding their EV infrastructure.

Designed to meet the real-world needs of property managers, electrical contractors, and fleet operators, the PHASE EV™ Gen 2 delivers up to 48 amps of charging power (11.5 kW) and introduces modular smart features, multilingual touchscreen controls, and broad compatibility with open network management platforms. An 80-amp version is expected later this year.

“The PHASE EV™ Gen 2 charger was engineered for adaptability,” said Erich Bockley, EVSE Product Manager at LEDVANCE. “It’s built to make installation easier, configuration more flexible, and the end-user experience more intuitive—all while meeting the evolving needs of commercial EV charging.”

New Features Designed for Commercial Success

The PHASE EV™ Gen 2 charger includes a suite of upgrades over the previous generation, tailored specifically to address feedback from the field and future-proof evolving customer needs:

Selectable output settings from 8A to 48A , with an 80A version coming soon

, with an 80A version coming soon Large, bright LED status bar integrated around the unit’s face for clear visibility

integrated around the unit’s face for clear visibility 4.3-inch full-color touchscreen with English, French, and Spanish support

with English, French, and Spanish support WiFi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, and RFID standard

standard Optional 4G module, ISO 15118 (Plug & Charge), and credit card reader

Expanded operating range (-40°C to +50°C) with rugged NEMA 4, IP65-rated, IK08 enclosure

with rugged Wall and pedestal mounting options , including back-to-back and side-by-side configurations

, including back-to-back and side-by-side configurations CTEP Certified and available in Canada

The charger also includes a 25-foot SAE J1772 charging cable and supports rear or bottom wiring, simplifying installations for contractors and facility managers.

Smart Charging Meet Seamless Integration

The PHASE EV™ Gen 2 commercial charger supports Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP 1.6J / 2.0.1) and is pre-configured for ChargeLab, a leading Charge Station Management System (CSMS). This allows for advanced functionality such as:

Revenue collection and payment processing

Load balancing and demand management

User access control via RFID, QR code, or app

Real-time diagnostics and over-the-air updates

Customers who do not require networked functionality can also operate the charger in plug-and-charge (free-charging) mode.

Availability

The PHASE EV™ Gen 2 commercial charger is available now through authorized LEDVANCE distributors across North America. Multiple configurations and mounting accessories are in stock to support a wide range of site requirements.



About LEDVANCE

LEDVANCE stands as a global leader in innovative lighting and energy solutions committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable lighting products. In North America, LEDVANCE offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires, EV Chargers, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings and has one of the largest LED lamp and traditional lighting portfolios in the industry. Leveraging its global reach and intensive local expertise, LEDVANCE helps customers execute projects that prioritize quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

