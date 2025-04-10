Digital Media Market Size to Surpass USD 2,648.96 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Streaming Consumption, Mobile Usage, and Tech Innovations in AI and AR | SNS Insider

Pune, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Media Market Size Analysis:

“The Digital Media Market , valued at USD 874.42 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 2,648.96 billion by 2032, growing at a 13.16% CAGR.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (Fuji TV, Fuji On Demand)

Apple, Inc. (iPhone, Apple TV+)

Disney (Disney+, Hulu)

AT&T (DIRECTV, AT&T TV)

Sony Corporation (PlayStation 5, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Netflix, Inc. (Netflix Streaming, Netflix Originals)

Paramount (Paramount+, CBS All Access)

Charter Communications Inc. (Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet)

Thomson Reuters (Westlaw, Reuters News)

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire TV)

Fox Corporation (Fox News, Fox Sports)

S&P Global (S&P Capital IQ, S&P Dow Jones Indices)

Kaltura, Inc. (Kaltura Video Cloud, Kaltura TV Platform)

Facebook (Facebook App, Facebook Marketplace)

Google (YouTube, Google Ads)

TikTok (TikTok App, TikTok For Business)

Twitter (Twitter App, Twitter Ads)

Instagram (Instagram App, Instagram Ads)

Snapchat (Snapchat App, Snap Spectacles)

Pinterest (Pinterest App, Pinterest Ads)

Spotify (Spotify Premium, Spotify Free)

Adobe Inc. (Photoshop, Adobe Acrobat)

Tencent (WeChat, Tencent Video)

Digital Media Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 874.42 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2648.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.16% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Mobile Usage Drives Digital Media Growth by Enabling On-the-Go Content Consumption and Engagement Across Global Audiences

Digital Media Boom Driven by Tech Innovation and Changing Consumer Habits

The growth of digital media is fueled by changing consumer behavior, marked by a shift toward online content consumption and evolving ad spending patterns. The rise of streaming platforms, mobile usage, and interactive media is reshaping how audiences engage with content. Technological advancements in AI, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) are enhancing digital experiences and driving further market expansion. These innovations are not only redefining user engagement but also transforming advertising strategies, making them more targeted and immersive. As a result, the digital media landscape continues to evolve rapidly, creating new opportunities for content creators and advertisers alike.

The U.S. Digital Media Market size was USD 239.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 718.46 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.97% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The U.S. digital media market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased demand for online content and evolving consumer preferences. The shift toward streaming services, mobile media consumption, and interactive platforms has transformed how users engage with content. Advancements in technologies like AI, VR, and AR are enhancing digital experiences and enabling more personalized, immersive interactions. These trends are reshaping advertising strategies, pushing brands to invest more in digital campaigns. As consumer behavior continues to evolve, the market is expected to expand further, offering new opportunities for content creators, marketers, and tech innovators.

By Content Type, Video Segment Dominates with 43% Market Share in 2023, Audio Segment Poised for Fastest Growth.

In 2023, the video segment held the largest revenue share of 43% due to the increasing popularity of online streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime. Its dominance is further solidified by the growing demand for on-demand video, live streaming, and online entertainment.

The audio segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 15.84% CAGR during 2024-2032, owing to the growing popularity of podcasts, audiobooks, and music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. The growing consumption of content through mobile devices increases the demand for audio-based entertainment. Moreover, technological advancements in voice and, due to the proliferation of smart devices, audio are expected to be major driver of the growth of the digital media market in the future

By Platform, Smartphones Dominate Digital Media Market with 42% Revenue Share in 2023, Computers to Witness Fastest Growth

The smartphone segment was the leading contributor toward the growth of the Digital Media Market in 2023, generating around 42% of the total revenue. This leadership is driven by widespread smartphone usage for content consumption and the prevalence of mobile-first applications and platforms. Smartphones pack speedy mobile internet (including 5G), high-resolution displays, and intuitive interfaces.

The computer section is estimated to develop on 15.52% CAGR throughout 2024-2032, owing to growing requirements for additional screens along with elevated productivity methods. The boom of remote study, telecommuting, and gaming pushes demand for high-performance computers. Moreover, hardware and software technology evolution further enhances the experience of digital media on desktops and laptops, leading to a preference for computers as a content consumption platform.

By Application, Marketing & Advertisement Segment Leads, Streaming Segment Poised for Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Marketing & Advertisement segment held the largest share in the Digital Media Market, accounting for approximately 33% of total revenue. As consumer behavior increasingly shifts toward online interaction, platforms like social media and search engines have allowed brands to target their ideal customers better. The ability to track ad performance in real time, along with the rise of influencer marketing, continues to grow, making digital advertising the preferred option for businesses that want to achieve measurable and impactful engagement.

The Streaming segment is anticipated to grow with a 15.26% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the growing demand for on-demand video content. The proliferation of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube, combined with the popularity of smart TVs and mobile devices, has opened new opportunities for marketers to reach audiences. Moreover, the deployment of 5G networks also improves both the quality and accessibility of streaming services, which contributes positively to the growth of the digital media segment.

By Industry Vertical, Entertainment Segment Leads Digital Media Market, Retail Segment Set for Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Entertainment segment accounted for the largest portion of the Digital Media Market, contributing nearly 27% of revenue in total. This leadership is driven by the increasing demand for digital content, including movies, TV shows, gaming, music, etc. Consumer engagement is fueled by online gaming, social media, and streaming platforms. Furthermore, developments in immersive technologies such as VR and AR improve the entertainment experience, which also strengthens the segment’s strong market position.

The Retail segment is expected to grow with 15.20% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032. Digital media has a key role to play in retail marketing with personalized advertisements, influencer marketing, etc., leading to increasing customer engagement. Systems like credit/debit cards, mobile wallets, and contactless payments are also becoming increasingly mainstream among consumers, paving the way for sector development through online shopping portals and services accelerating this process.

Digital Media Market Segmentation:

By Content Type

Video

Audio

Text

Images

Others

By Platform

Smartphone

Television

Computer

Tablets

Others

By Application

Marketing & Advertising

Training & E-Learning

Social Media

Streaming

Others

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Automotive

Entertainment





North America Leads Digital Media Market with 39% Revenue Share in 2023, Asia Pacific Set for Fastest Growth.

The Digital Media Market was led by North America in 2023 and is expected to maintain a share of around 39% in overall revenue. And this leadership is powered by the presence of big digital media players such as Netflix, Google, and Amazon, as well as good digital infrastructure and broad internet access. Few countries rival the region's support for digital media consumption with high smartphone penetration and the adoption of technologies like 5G and AI-powered content recommendations.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032, owing to rapid urbanization, increased usage of smartphones, and enhanced internet infrastructure. Growing middle-class populations and rising disposable income drive demand for digital media, especially in entertainment and e-commerce. X dot services for M&V of media entities in Africa, along with the exponential growth of local content platforms and digital advertising, are significant factors in market expansion, making the region an important digital media philanthropy hub.

Recent News

In June 2024, Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence , a personal AI system designed to enhance user experiences across iPhone, iPad, and Mac by integrating generative models that deliver contextually relevant information.

, a personal AI system designed to enhance user experiences across iPhone, iPad, and Mac by integrating generative models that deliver contextually relevant information. In January 2025, Sony introduced Sony AI, a new initiative focused on utilizing artificial intelligence to empower the creative sector, offering cutting-edge tools to support and elevate digital media content creation.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Digital Media Market Segmentation, By Content Type

8. Digital Media Market Segmentation, By Platform

9. Digital Media Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Digital Media Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

