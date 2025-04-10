Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 7.20%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.20% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Software Composition Analysis (SCA), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Software Composition Analysis (SCA), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.20% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic SCA landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in SCA Platforms

In today’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) has become a critical capability for organizations striving to secure their software supply chains, manage open-source risk, and maintain compliance with increasing regulatory demands. As enterprises across industries including finance, healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing accelerate digital transformation, SCA tools are playing a key role in ensuring code integrity, enhancing development velocity, and reducing exposure to security vulnerabilities.

According to Abhishek Anant Garg, Analyst at QKS Group, “SCA solutions are no longer just about identifying license violations or outdated dependencies - they’re essential to building enterprise resilience, security, and long-term trust. With the integration of AI, real-time threat intelligence, and automated policy enforcement, leading SCA vendors are transforming the way organizations monitor, govern, and secure their software components throughout the development lifecycle.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into worldwide and regional SCA platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative analysis of top SCA vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in SCA solutions and why.

Technology Disruption & AI's Role: The convergence of AI, automation, and Software Composition Analysis is revolutionizing application security - enabling development and security teams to proactively detect vulnerabilities, automate remediation, and maintain compliance without slowing innovation.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Black Duck, CAST, Checkmarx, Codesecure, Contrast Security, Finite State, FOSSA, GitLab, JFrog, Mend.io, Revenera, ReversingLabs, Snyk, Sonar, Sonatype and Veracode.

Why This Matters for SCA Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of SCA solution providers, these insights are key to identifying untapped market potential, sharpening competitive positioning, and driving sustainable growth. As securing the software supply chain becomes a top priority in boardroom discussions, vendors must ensure their platforms deliver real-time visibility, enterprise-grade scalability, and intelligent security capabilities that offer measurable business impact and compliance confidence.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on SCA market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the SCA market

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

