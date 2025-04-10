Fresche Solutions Recognized as One of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for 2025

MONTREAL, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, a global leader in AI-powered IT modernization, is proud to announce its selection as one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for the 11th consecutive year. This esteemed recognition highlights Fresche’s unwavering commitment to fostering an innovative, supportive, and people-centered workplace.

“Being named one of Canada’s top employers for the 11th year in a row is a testament to our team’s passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence,” said Joe Zarrehparvar, President & CEO of Fresche Solutions. “This achievement reflects our core values of innovation, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and fostering the growth and well-being of our diverse employees. At Fresche, we are dedicated to building an empowering and inspiring workplace where everyone can thrive. This recognition reinforces our mission to set the benchmark for workplace excellence and continue being the employer of choice for top IT talent.”

Canada’s Top 100 SME is an esteemed annual competition that recognizes organizations setting benchmarks for workplace excellence. Now in its 12th year, the editorial competition celebrates best practices, promotes transparency, and drives innovation across industries. Fresche is honored to stand among the renowned companies shaping meaningful and impactful workplaces.

Fresche Solutions is distinguished by its people-first initiatives and a culture rooted in collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity. Some of the programs and policies that set Fresche apart include:

Paid Volunteer Days & Charitable Donation Matching : Fresche empowers employees to give back to their communities by offering paid time off for volunteering and matching charitable donations, up to $5,000 annually, doubling the impact of their generosity.

: Fresche empowers employees to give back to their communities by offering paid time off for volunteering and matching charitable donations, up to $5,000 annually, doubling the impact of their generosity. $1,000 Referral Bonuses : Employees are encouraged to help grow the team through referrals, with a generous $1,000 bonus for successful new hires. This initiative fosters collaboration and helps attract top talent while promoting an ownership culture across the organization.

: Employees are encouraged to help grow the team through referrals, with a generous $1,000 bonus for successful new hires. This initiative fosters collaboration and helps attract top talent while promoting an ownership culture across the organization. Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) : Fresche is deeply committed to creating an inclusive and equitable environment where every voice is valued. A culture fit interview is included in the hiring process to ensure alignment with company values, with a strong emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

: Fresche is deeply committed to creating an inclusive and equitable environment where every voice is valued. A culture fit interview is included in the hiring process to ensure alignment with company values, with a strong emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Regular All-Hands Meetings : These company-wide meetings promote transparency, alignment, and open communication. They provide a forum to discuss strategy and the go-to-market approach, share updates, celebrate achievements, and review quarterly results, ensuring all employees stay connected and engaged.

: These company-wide meetings promote transparency, alignment, and open communication. They provide a forum to discuss strategy and the go-to-market approach, share updates, celebrate achievements, and review quarterly results, ensuring all employees stay connected and engaged. Employee Recognition Programs: Fresche celebrates successes and acknowledges employee contributions through a recognition system that reinforces company values and strengthens morale across the organization.



“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible culture we’ve built at Fresche,” said Mathieu Alarie, Chief Human Resources Officer. “I’m immensely proud of our team’s dedication, collaboration, and commitment to our shared vision. This award motivates us to continue fostering a workplace that supports growth, innovation, and success for everyone.”

Fresche Solutions remains dedicated to empowering its team, driving innovation, and setting a gold standard for workplace excellence in the IT industry.

ABOUT FRESCHE SOLUTIONS

Innovators in AI-powered IT modernization, Fresche manages and maximizes the value of IBM i and Microsoft Azure business-critical systems to reduce technical debt. Our market-leading IP and proven solutions in Modernization, AI and Data Analytics, KTLO and Cloud Managed Services have earned the trust of global leaders from 2500+ companies. Reimagine your IT challenges into future growth and innovation with Fresche Solutions. Learn more at www.freschesolutions.com.

