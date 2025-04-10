Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

One bid for ISK 520m was received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 7.48 yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 520m were accepted in the series at 7.48% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 17,580m.

A total of 16 bids for ISK 5,440m were received in the series LBANK CBI 31 at 3.55%-3.63% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 5,240m were accepted in the series at 3.60% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 8,380m.

Settlement date will be 16 April 2025.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn.is.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”).For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.