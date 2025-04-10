DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of United Domestic Workers Of America, AFSCME Local 3930 Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at United Domestic Workers of America, AFSCME Local 3930 (“UDW”). UDW learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about January 17, 2025. To join this case, go HERE.

About United Domestic Workers of America, AFSCME Local 3930

United Domestic Workers of America (UDW/AFSCME Local 3930) is a union based in California that supports over 170,000 caregivers and childcare providers across 45 counties.

What happened?

On or around January 17, 2025, UDW discovered an unauthorized third party on its IT network. They initiated an investigation and confirmed that this third party had accessed and possibly acquired private and confidential personal information from the UDW system. The data breach affected up to 200,000 individuals.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names

Addresses

Social Security Numbers



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning UDW, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the UDW data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com



