DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Nevro Corp. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Nevro Corp. (“Nevro”). Nevro learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about December 1, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Nevro Corp.

Based in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a medical device company known for its HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform.

What happened?

On or around December 1, 2024, Nevro detected suspicious activity on its network. They promptly initiated an investigation and discovered that between November 21, 2024, and December 1, 2024, an unauthorized third party may have accessed or obtained sensitive personal information from their network.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names

Social Security Numbers

Driver’s License Numbers

Financial Information (account numbers or credit/debit card numbers)

Medical Information

Health Insurance Information

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Nevro, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Nevro data breach.

